Los Angeles, Musician Donald Glover returned to the Camp Flog Gnaw stage this weekend and shared the reason behind the cancellation of his last tour ,which were due to a hole in his heart amongst other health woes. Donald Glover reveals reason behind cancelling 2024 tour

The 42-year-old revealed he suffered a stroke before postponing his "The New World Tour" last September, noting at the time that he planned to "focus on physical health for a few weeks," according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"I was doing this world tour. I was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there,” he told the crowd during the concert, which was live-streamed on Amazon Music.

"And I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.'"

The singer-comedian joked about "copying Jamie Foxx". Jamie Foxx had a life-threatening brain bleed leading to a stroke in April 2023.

"And The first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.’ I know it’s not true," he said.

A month after postponing the tour, Glover cancelled the remainder, noting he had to undergo surgery and needed “time out to heal.”

The artist also revealed that he had a "hole in my heart."

“I’d broken my foot. … and they found a hole in my heart... So, I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery. They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys. And I’ve gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys," he said.

After recovering Grover is set to feature in the film "Bando Stone & the New World" and will also reprise his role as Troy Barnes in the upcoming "Community" movie.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.