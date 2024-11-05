Donald Trump dismisses Beyoncé's support of Kamala Harris at US Election campaign: 'There were no songs'

What Trump said about Beyoncé

During his rally in Pittsburgh, Trump said to voters, “Everyone’s expecting a couple of songs, and there were no songs. There was no happiness. It’s just like, ‘give me my check. I want to get out of her.”

He addressed the lack of celebrity turnout in his favour and added, “Just to bring it back into seriousness, we don’t need a star because we have policy.”

Beyoncé released a new music video for ‘Bodyguard’ on US presidential election day, in which she urged fans to vote.

She had spoken during a campaign rally for Democrat presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston last month. The singer stressed on the rights of women and said in her speech."



We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history. I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in," she said.

The US presidential election 2024 is underway, with the results likely to be out on November 6.

