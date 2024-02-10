Drake pokes fun at leaked X-rated video gone viral: ‘The rumours are true’

The God's Plan rapper Drake seemingly addressed the alleged inappropriate video of him that went viral on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. FILE - Drake is not attending the 2024 Grammys (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

During a concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, he took to the stage and flippantly referenced the viral video of him engaging in a sexual act. “I know y’all probably waiting on me to address this. So, the rumours are true.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

After a dramatic pause, he continued, “ My dad is here!” and laughed off the situation again. The audience got the hint that Drake wasn't necessarily talking about his father being one among the crowd.

About the leaked Drake video gone viral

Before his Wednesday comment at the concert, the 37-year-old musician started trending on X once a video of him emerged on the platform. It put the Grammy winner on display, lying in bed and engaging in a sexual act.

Also read: Kanye West's new album mentions Taylor Swift, features NSFW Bianca Censori cover

Since the Canadian rapper has not addressed the issue directly, many have also considered the play of AI generation. Much like Drake's sex tape being circulated on social media, a week ago NFSW deepfake photos of Taylor Swift had become the talk of the internet.

However, unlike the actions followed in Swift's case, Drake has been treating the 'leak' lightheartedly. He allegedly laughed off the situation in his talks with Kick streamer Adin Ross, his close friend. Ross also reportedly claimed that Drake had sent him "like eight laughing emojis" in response to his cheeky voice note mentioning the video.

Despite the alleged Drake sex tape clipping coming to light, the songwriter has remained unbothered and continued to share concert updates on his Instagram along with other photos on his stories. The original video was reportedly removed from X, but not before it garnered unbelievable views and downloads. The user who did the deed cannot be found either, as their account was suspended.

In other news, the Nashville Drake concert for his It's All A Blur - Big As The What tour is also making headlines for another reason. During his visit, the singer surprised a cancer survivor with $100,000.

The 33-year-old Nashville native Schwallier stood in the pit with a "Just Finished Chemo" sign. As other fans in the crowd shone their flashlights at the sign, Drake also noticed the "important moment". Calling her a "true soldier", he handed her a receipt, which he wanted her to cash in at the concert's end for $100,000.