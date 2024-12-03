Dua Lipa reveals why she included Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan mashup in her Mumbai concert

Singer Dua Lipa won the hearts of the Indian audience with her performance on the mashup of her song Levitating and actor Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Wo Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah. Now, she has responded to a post shared by a fan about her performance of the mashup. (Also Read | Abhijeet Bhattacharya talks about Dua Lipa performing Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo: ‘I don't care who she is’) Dua Lipa performed in Mumbai last week.

Dua Lipa on why she performed mashup

An Instagram user, @thesunshineladki, shared a video in which Dua performed the mashup. The words on the video read, "I can't believe Dua Lipa did this!!!!" Reacting to the post, the singer wrote in the comments, “I HAD TO!!!! Tooo much fun!!”

About Woh Ladki Jo, Levitating

Woh Ladki Jo is from the 1999 film Badshah starring Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna. The song was also picturised on the actors. Dua released Levitating in 2020. In 2023, DJ Ruchir Kulkarni created the mashup of the songs. The mashup became a massive hit across all social media platforms. Since then, fans have posted comments that Dua should perform on the track.

What Dua said about the mashup recently

Recently, Dua spoke with the Times of India about the song. She had said, "I was blown away when I first heard the mashup of Woh Ladki Jo and Levitating. It was amazing!" Dua also said that her 'favourite Bollywood actor' is Shah Rukh Khan.

About Dua's Mumbai performance

Dua performed in Mumbai on Saturday night. Among all her songs, this track resonated with the fans. A person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki.”

A social media user commented, "So Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style wish SRK was there too." A comment read, "Dua lipa playing levitating x woh ladki was definitely not in my 2024 bingo card." The event was attended by renowned celebrities such as Radhika Merchant, Ranvir Shorey and Namrata Shirodkar, among others.