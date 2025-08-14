Emotional Taylor Swift reveals her mother negotiated $360 million Shamrock deal, 'After the Super Bowl...'

Taylor Swift has launched her new album, called 'The Life Of A Showgirl', on Tuesday. The singer appeared on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce's, podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday in what was her first media appearance since the album dropped. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2024. (AP)

In an emotional moment during the pre-recorded podcast, she revealed how her $360 million deal with Shamrock Holdings to buy back her master unfolded. The singer revealed that she had sent her mother and brother to Shamrock offices to buy back her masters.

A teary-eyed Swift spoke about the long road it took her and her family to get the records back. The $1.6 billion worth singer said that when she heard the news about the successful acquisition of her records, she was with Travis Kelce. She described how she revealed the big news to her beau

“They sat down with Shamrock Capital and they told them what this meant for me,” Swift said, recalling her mother's conversation with Shamrock. “They told them the whole story of all the times we’ve tried to buy it, all the times it’s fallen through.”.

“A couple months after the Super Bowl in Kansas City, I get a call from my mom, Swift said. Swift revealed that after her mother gave her the good news, she "dramatically hit the floor for real."

"Bawling my eyes out, weeping, like ‘Really!?’ I said to myself, ‘Go tell Travis in a normal way,’ he was playing video games, and he put his headset down. I was like, ‘I got my music back!’ And I was heaving, crying," she said. "This changed my life.”