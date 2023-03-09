Home / Entertainment / Music / Exclusive: Harshit Saxena ties the knot with Samonica Shrivastava

music
Published on Mar 09, 2023 02:51 PM IST

Composer-singer Harshit Saxena is married

BySoumya Vajpayee

Composer-singer Harshit Saxena is married. He tied the knot with actor Samonica Shrivastava in an intimate ceremony last month. “Samonica and I met in Mumbai. We were acquaintances, but our parents thought we made a good match. Her mother reached out to us and that’s how things got formalised. It’s an arranged marriage,” Saxena tells us, exclusively.

Harshit Saxena with his new bride, actor Samonica Shrivastava
Harshit Saxena with his new bride, actor Samonica Shrivastava

The wedding took place on February 9 at a five-star in the bride’s hometown, Raigarh (Chhattisgarh). “It was a three-day affair. We got engaged two days before our wedding. That was followed by haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Only our close friends and family members were in attendance,” says Saxena, adding that lyricist Sameer Anjaan attended his wedding. “Sameer ji is like family. He and his family were a part of every function,” the Haal-E-Dil (Murder 2; 2011) singer tells us.

Ask why he kept the wedding news under wraps, and the composer says, “I had a chock-a-block work and travel schedule. In fact, right after the wedding, I had back-to-back live shows lined up. I hope my work commitments ease off, so that we can host a reception for our friends in Mumbai and probably in my hometown, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), too.”

