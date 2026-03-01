Fans fume as Karan Aujla’s concert in Delhi turns chaotic due to fights and poor management: ‘Worst experience ever’

Singer Karan Aujla’s much-hyped concert in Delhi on Saturday descended into chaos, leaving fans frustrated and disappointed. What was meant to be a high-energy musical night was instead marked by long delays, fights, and multiple disruptions. Singer Karan Aujla performed in Delhi on Saturday. Chaos at Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert Several videos doing the rounds on social media capture chaotic scenes, including massive queues, confusion at the box office, and people claiming they gatecrashed the concert. Some clips from the venue also show scuffles breaking out among attendees. The concert was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. One video shows a huge crowd in front of the box office, people asking for their bands, and police intervening. In a video, a social media user claimed that some people snatched passes and bands from the box office and were selling them at the venue at a higher price, while people who purchased tickets didn't get the band.

One of the clips shows a massive crowd gathered in front of the box office, with attendees demanding their entry bands as police personnel step in to control the situation. The video was posted with a caption, “Pathetic event management by @district_india for Karan Aujla, Delhi concert. People literally stood for hours, hundreds involved in a stampede.. The bands were not issued.. Literally paid 6k for D**S**t. How tf did you think you'd accommodate hundreds of people?” In another video, a social media user alleged that some individuals snatched passes and wristbands from the counter and resold them at inflated prices outside the venue, leaving several ticket holders claiming they didn’t receive the bands despite having valid tickets. The caption of the video read, “Karan Aujla Delhi concert scenes. Crowd has broken into the ticket counters and taken all passes. Organisers on the spot had to run." Several videos from the venue captured the extent of the chaos, with some clips showing the box office counters damaged amid the rush. Others showed scuffles breaking out between attendees, including one incident that escalated into a physical altercation. In one clip, a fight was seen unfolding inside the VIP section.

“Concert was no doubt amazing… but the management could be better , no police no security,” one comment read, with one social media user sharing, “This is why I question whether India is ready for concert culture…seriously stealing peoples tickets and then fighting inside the venue too.” “It was a mess , district should be penalised this , it’s a disaster and bigger one waiting to happen,” one wrote. Another comment read, “When you fill 70k people in the stadium whose actual capacity is under 35k- 40k then this was bound to happen. @districtculture clearly lacks basic skill set in organising the event.”

One posted, “My daughter went yesterday the water bottle was ₹250- and food too was damn expensive she spent ₹6K for the tickets shear waste of time effort n money with such mismanaged show”. “Zero management legittttm,” one wrote, with one sharing, “We had the same experience. District clearly showed no responsibility. Worst experience ever.” “I had fanpit still wasn't able to go in fanpit… due to the crowd and management closed entry,” one mentioned, with another writing, “Sad reality”. At the concert, Karan had a dramatic entry via a pop-up lift. He later used a zipline to traverse the stadium.