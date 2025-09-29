Farah Khan calls this Indian singer better than Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, and Rihanna: ‘She is the best’

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan often delights fans with her fun cooking vlogs alongside Dilip. Recently, she visited the home of a popular Indian singer in Mumbai and made a striking remark. Farah revealed that she considers the singer even better than global music icons Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rihanna. The artist she was referring to was none other than Sunidhi Chauhan. Farah Khan calls this artiste the best singer in the world.

Farah Khan says Sunidhi Chauhan is better than Taylor Swift, Rihanna

Farah and Sunidhi live in the same building. While Farah resides on the 35th floor, Sunidhi lives on the 10th floor. The filmmaker and choreographer visited Sunidhi’s house for her recent cooking vlog. At the beginning of every vlog, Farah introduces her guests, and while introducing Sunidhi, she said, “Guys, we have here the one and only, amazing singer, my most favourite ever in the world, better than Mariah Carey, Rita Ora, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift.”

She continued, “You name it, and she is better than the best. She is the best singer in the entire world, Sunidhi.” Farah added that when Sunidhi was just six or seven years old, they used to perform at shows with Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, and she would bring the stadium down with her songs.

About Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi began singing at a very young age and made her Bollywood debut at just 13 with the film Shastra in 1996. However, it was in 1999 that she gained her first hit with Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from Mast. Over the years, Sunidhi has delivered countless chartbusters across genres, from energetic dance numbers like Sheila Ki Jawani and Desi Girl to soulful tracks such as Mere Haath Mein and Bhage Re Mann.

Sunidhi has also been a judge on two seasons of the singing reality show Indian Idol and Dil Hai Hindustani Season 2. The singer has recently been delivering unforgettable concerts across India and internationally. Apart from her singing and beautiful renditions, she is also impressing fans with her sizzling dance moves during live performances.

Sunidhi recently set the stage alight with her performance in Dubai in September this year. She is now all set to perform in Pune on 6 December at Suryakant Kakade Farms, Kothrud.

About Farah Khan’s vlogs

Farah began her cooking vlogs with her cook Dilip in 2024, and they quickly became popular among fans, largely due to her banter with Dilip. The filmmaker and choreographer visits celebrities’ homes for fun cooking sessions combined with light-hearted chats. The vlogs have made Dilip a fan favourite and a social media star. He was recently featured in Flipkart and Myntra advertisements alongside Farah.