Sunidhi Chauhan's diet secrets for toned body at 41 revealed: 'Lost 10 kg in 5 days…'

Sunidhi Chauhan is here to remind you that you don't need to be extreme with your diet and exercise routine to reach your fitness goals – just be consistent. The singer has reached a new professional peak, thanks in part to her powerful performances in stage shows and undeniably good looks. In a new interview with Mid-Day, Sunidhi, 41, shed light on her diet and fitness secrets that have worked for her. Also read | Karan Johar breaks silence on rumours of 'using Ozempic for fast weight loss' after Maheep Kapoor's comment Sunidhi Chauhan fasts for almost 16 hours a day as she adheres to the principles of intermittent fasting. (Instagram/ Sunidhi Chauhan)

Sunidhi is fitter than ever

In the interview, Sunidhi's fitness trainer Viraj Sarmalkar revealed that the singer 'shed five kilos in 10 days to film' her recent glamorous dance number, Aankh, alongside actor Sanya Malhotra, in which the two sported 'bikini-like attires'.

Elaborating further on Sunidhi's fitness prowess, he added, “She can lift 90 kilos, squat with 70 kilos on her back, and can pull off a few unassisted pull-ups. At one time, she completed a five-kilometre run in 25 minutes.”

Sunidhi's diet secrets

Viraj said Sunidhi consumes less than 1,200 calories a day as part of her calorie-restricted diet. The singer added that she adheres to the principles of intermittent fasting and that 'the motivation to fast was to not only lose weight, but also give the intestines rest'.

Sunidhi revealed she fasts for 16 hours a day and thereby eats all her meals in an 8-hour window. She begins her day with eggs, and, sometimes, a slice of sourdough bread.

She said, “Ideally, you must break the fast with protein and fat. They are more important than carbohydrates. If I am hungry, I grab a meal. I only crave food at around 5 pm. In the interim, I may have nuts, which keep me full for another three hours. On the days that I lift weights, which is twice or thrice a week, I also have a protein shake. My last meal is at 7.30 pm.”