Farhan Akhtar sings Dum Maaro Dum, pays tribute to Asha Bhosle at Jalandhar concert; Zanai Bhosle reacts. Watch

Along with the video, Farhan also penned a note which read, "In memory of the legend herself. A glimpse from last night at @lpuuniversity when all of us came together to pay Asha ji a tribute. Unfortunately, the audio recording isn’t the best, but it was incredible to see young students in the thousands show their love and respect for her music. To celebrate her is the best way to remember her." Asha's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle reacted to the video with a red heart emoji.

On Tuesday, Farhan took to Instagram and shared a video of himself singing Asha Bhosle's song Dum Maaro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The audience cheered for him as he paid tribute to the legendary singer and joined in while he performed the song live, with Asha Bhosle's pictures in the background.

Recently, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar performed at Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University. During his concert, the actor made sure to honour the late singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. The actor shared a video on social media giving a glimpse of his performance, and Asha's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle , is all hearts for it.

Fans also showered praise on Farhan in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Legendary performance for the legend herself." Another commented, "That wasn’t a performance, that was a moment." Another wrote, "That energy was 🔥."

Earlier, Farhan took to Instagram and penned a note remembering Asha Bhosle after her death. He wrote, "Every industry is founded on and built around pillars.. those giants who set the gold standard through their talent, their work ethic and their accomplishments. People who unconsciously create legacies and, in turn, inspire innumerable others to follow their dreams. It is impossible to talk about playback singing and not mention Asha Bhosle ji. Her pitch-perfect voice, her joy of singing and her fiery energy were and still remain irreplaceable. Thank you for the decades upon decades of music and memories Asha ji. Rest in peace."