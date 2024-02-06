Forget something, Bianca? Kanye West's wife Censori struggles to protect her modesty as she goes NU…

A raincoat may be a basic necessity for people on rainy days, but not for Bianca Censori. Kanye West's wife, a designer for his clothing line Yeezy, has adopted a new fashion fad that had her ditch all the other layers underneath it. Just days after Kanye West posted a risque video of wife Bianca Censori on Instagram, they're back in the headlines. (Instagram)

Arriving at a music studio in Los Angeles on Monday, the pair was seen sporting strikingly antithetical fashion aesthetics. While Kanye opted for his usual layered clothing style, staying as decked as possible, Bianca bared it all under a transparent raincoat. Allegations against Ye have arisen for allegedly being in control of his wife's life and choices.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Just a few days ago, he posted NSFW pictures of Bianca, followed by yet another semi-nude video of her on Instagram, as clout-worthy means to push his brand's name. The storm about these visuals hadn't even died down yet, and the couple was already out and about with more focus on them again.

Braving the rain, the 29-year-old Australian architect paired her bare rain poncho with knee-high black boots. While Censori's bare chest got covered by the branding, she struggled to protect herself otherwise. She was compelled to shield her exposed groin with one hand while West held the other one. Check out the photos here.

Also read: Toby Keith, country icon, passes away at 62

Kanye West's opposite fashion choices appear to take an ironic jab at his wife's bare poncho. He's covered in multiple layers, and his face also stays mask-clad. The rapper was seen in an oversized khaki poncho, with the rest of his apparel options taking a darker tone with black rain boots, a top and joggers.

Why were Kanye West and his wife at the music studio?

Ye is all set to release his music album Vultures in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Vultures Act 1 is expected to be released on February 9 and will be followed up by two more acts in March and April, respectively.

This particular album has seen successive delays, and the backlash for the same was expressed under the new cryptic post on West's Instagram profile. He wiped his entire feed clean for his new album's promotions just days ago. Twelve hours ago, he shared a new post with the number ‘1’ embossed over a dark background. The same visual made it to his stories, with another spelling out “Vultures United Center Chicago 02 08 24”.

After witnessing the many delays related to this release, fans are no longer buying into the rapper's announcements. Comments like “1 hundred more years until he drops”, “1 more day of Kanye lying about dropping his album”, “This means he's dropping on January 1st 2025”, “1 century till the album drops”, and “1 year til the album drop?” and more similarly infuriated reactions made it under the new Kanye West Instagram post.