Former Fossils member Chandramouli Biswas dies by suicide at 48, police say he was ‘depressed for some years’

Well-known bassist Chandramouli Biswas was found dead at his rented home near Wellington in Kolkata on Sunday evening. As per the Times of India, Chandramouli died by suicide at the age of 48. He was associated with bands such as Fossils, Golok, and Zombie Cage Control. Chandramouli Biswas is survived by his parents.

Mohul Chakraborty on Chandramouli

Golok lead vocalist Mohul Chakraborty found his body. He then alerted locals and the police. Mohul said, "Biswas was not taking my calls since morning, and I became worried for him. I called up one of his close friends and both of us reached his home to check on him when we found him dead. It's a big loss for the entire Bengal music industry." Chandramouli quit a career in engineering to pursue music.

What police said about Chandramouli

As per the police, the initial investigation revealed Chandramouli had been suffering from depression for some years as he was not earning well. A cop said that they spoke to his relatives and friends, who said he was “depressed for some years and was also undergoing treatment”. As per the police, they found a suicide note that said no one was responsible for his death. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The handwriting on the note is also being checked.

Fossils on Chandramouli's death

Fossils manager Rupsha Dasgupta said that Chandramouli was with Fossils from 2000-2018. He joined the band as a guitarist and later became a bassist. She added that in 2018, Chandramouli quit the band due to health issues. Rupsha added, "Chandra has a huge fan following among the young crowd, and it is shocking that he died so soon. Apart from being a terrific musician, he was remarkably cheerful and socialised with people from all walks of life."

"A brilliant student and engineer from JU, he left everything just to do music. Chandra performed with us there for over 15 years. He was a crucial member of the band. I spoke to Allen. Rupam and the other members of the band are devastated. We don't know how the band will perform after hearing this news," Rupsgha said. Fossils learnt about the news on their way to Kalyani for a show.

On Sunday afternoon, Chandramouli had updated his profile photo on Facebook. He is survived by his parents.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918