From Channa Mereya to Hamari Adhuri Kahani: How Arijit Singh became the voice of heartbreak for a generation
Arijit Singh was a finalist in a reality show, but it was playback singing that cemented him as a leading light of the Indian music industry.
As Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday evening, I remarked to a friend, half in jest: “For years, his songs were what you turned to when sad, can't even do that tonight.” It is true that Arijit was the voice of heartbreak for a generation. But he was much more than that, a versatile singer who filled a void in Bollywood like few had before him.
If Arijit Singh's shock retirement announcement stunned fans, it was rightly so. The 38-year-old has been one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, delivering a string of chart-topping hits that have left an indelible mark on Bollywood and the hearts of listeners worldwide.
Over the years, Arijit has come to be known for his soulful renditions, showcasing versatility across genres. Even though he has sung everything from high-energy tracks to devotional songs, he found his niche in romantic ballads.
The Tum Hi Ho sensation
Arijit began his musical journey with tracks like Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2 (2012) and gained fame with Raabta in Agent Vinod the same year. But it was a musical hit the following year that transformed his career.
Following the massive success of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013), Arijit went on to deliver a series of memorable tracks that demonstrated his vocal range and emotional depth. The songs of Aashiqui transformed him into the voice of the new generation.
The heartbreak anthems
Over the next few years, Arijit gave a string of hits, notable among them were several ‘heartbreak anthems’. Songs like Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) captured the pain of unrequited love, while Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha (2015) explored the complexities of relationships with delicate sensitivity. Hamari Adhuri Kahani took the pain further.
There was an internet meme almost a decade ago that Arijit's voice can even make you feel pain for someone else's breakup. That was the power of his voice and a testament to the popularity of his songs.
The versatile artist
Arijit sang more than just ‘sad songs’ as the memes will have you believe. He was equally at ease with high-energy chartbusters like Nashe Si Chadh Gayi and romantic hits such as Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, showcasing his versatility and ability to seamlessly balance soulful melodies with mainstream appeal.
The good thing is that Arijit has emphasised he will keep on making music. In what form it will be remains a mystery. But his fans can rejoice. The voice will not go silent.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.