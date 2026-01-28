From Channa Mereya to Hamari Adhuri Kahani: How Arijit Singh became the voice of heartbreak for a generation

As Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday evening, I remarked to a friend, half in jest: “For years, his songs were what you turned to when sad, can't even do that tonight.” It is true that Arijit was the voice of heartbreak for a generation. But he was much more than that, a versatile singer who filled a void in Bollywood like few had before him. Arijit Singh during a special performance before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI)

If Arijit Singh's shock retirement announcement stunned fans, it was rightly so. The 38-year-old has been one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, delivering a string of chart-topping hits that have left an indelible mark on Bollywood and the hearts of listeners worldwide.

Over the years, Arijit has come to be known for his soulful renditions, showcasing versatility across genres. Even though he has sung everything from high-energy tracks to devotional songs, he found his niche in romantic ballads.

The Tum Hi Ho sensation Arijit began his musical journey with tracks like Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2 (2012) and gained fame with Raabta in Agent Vinod the same year. But it was a musical hit the following year that transformed his career.

Following the massive success of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013), Arijit went on to deliver a series of memorable tracks that demonstrated his vocal range and emotional depth. The songs of Aashiqui transformed him into the voice of the new generation.

The heartbreak anthems Over the next few years, Arijit gave a string of hits, notable among them were several ‘heartbreak anthems’. Songs like Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) captured the pain of unrequited love, while Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha (2015) explored the complexities of relationships with delicate sensitivity. Hamari Adhuri Kahani took the pain further.

There was an internet meme almost a decade ago that Arijit's voice can even make you feel pain for someone else's breakup. That was the power of his voice and a testament to the popularity of his songs.