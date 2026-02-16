Geeta Patnaik, iconic Odia singer, dies at 73 while undergoing treatment for brain stroke
Geeta Patnaik, one of the most iconic singers in Odia music industry, was being treated at a Cuttack hospital after suffering brain stroke last week.
Geeta Patnaik, regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Odia music, died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. She had been hospitalised last week after suffering a brain stroke, a family member was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Geeta Patnaik dies
The 73-year-old singer was initially admitted to Capital Hospital in Cuttack after she fell ill while attending an event on Thursday. Medical tests later confirmed she had suffered a brain stroke. Later on, the singer was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack. Her brother-in-law, Pradosh Patnaik, said that doctors declared her brain dead on Sunday while she was undergoing treatment.
The singer's mortal remains will be taken to her residence in Cuttack on Monday, following which the last rites will be performed, he added.
Geeta Patnaik's legendary career
Geeta Patnaik had a successful career spanning over five decades. While she collaborated with several artistes and musicians throughout her career, she was best known for her songs with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty. She lent her voice to numerous popular Odia songs, notably Phur Kina Udigala Bani from the film Jajabar.
Tributes pour in
Her death elicited tributes not just from the world of music and entertainment but from leaders across Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences over the demise of Geeta Patnaik.
"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to Odisha's music and culture. In this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, while praying to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Majhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Naveen Patnaik said her melodious voice brought Odia music to every household, and her songs will be remembered forever.
Pradhan added, "I am deeply saddened and heartbroken after hearing the news of the demise of Odisha's renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. She had carved a unique identity in the world of Odia music. Her unparalleled contribution to enriching Odisha's art and culture is immeasurable. The magic of her voice will continue to inspire generations to come."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.