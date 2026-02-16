Geeta Patnaik, iconic Odia singer, dies at 73 while undergoing treatment for brain stroke

Geeta Patnaik, regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Odia music, died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. She had been hospitalised last week after suffering a brain stroke, a family member was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Geeta Patnaik is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in Odia music.

Geeta Patnaik dies The 73-year-old singer was initially admitted to Capital Hospital in Cuttack after she fell ill while attending an event on Thursday. Medical tests later confirmed she had suffered a brain stroke. Later on, the singer was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack. Her brother-in-law, Pradosh Patnaik, said that doctors declared her brain dead on Sunday while she was undergoing treatment.

The singer's mortal remains will be taken to her residence in Cuttack on Monday, following which the last rites will be performed, he added.

Geeta Patnaik's legendary career Geeta Patnaik had a successful career spanning over five decades. While she collaborated with several artistes and musicians throughout her career, she was best known for her songs with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty. She lent her voice to numerous popular Odia songs, notably Phur Kina Udigala Bani from the film Jajabar.

Tributes pour in Her death elicited tributes not just from the world of music and entertainment but from leaders across Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences over the demise of Geeta Patnaik.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to Odisha's music and culture. In this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, while praying to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Majhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Naveen Patnaik said her melodious voice brought Odia music to every household, and her songs will be remembered forever.

Pradhan added, "I am deeply saddened and heartbroken after hearing the news of the demise of Odisha's renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. She had carved a unique identity in the world of Odia music. Her unparalleled contribution to enriching Odisha's art and culture is immeasurable. The magic of her voice will continue to inspire generations to come."