Golden Child: US tour gave us lasting memories with Goldenness

Fresh off their first US concert tour, South Korean boyband Golden Child is enjoying this new phase in their career. With their latest album Aura, the K-pop act, nicknamed GolCha, is raring to go higher. The title track, Replay, about reliving precious memories and hoping for second chances, seems to acknowledge that to move ahead, one must look to the past’s lessons.

Formed in 2017, the group has 10 members — Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin. Talking about their North American tour, Jaehyun gushes, “The tour has awarded me with lasting memories! I was so happy to meet our international fans and be able to experience foreign culture.” The experience of their first US tour was made sweeter by the fact that live concerts are back with a bang, after the pandemic lull.

The group also performed in London at MIK Festival, and is set to head on to other venues for gigs next month. They seem to be making the most of their work schedules by squeezing in time for sightseeing as Bomin shares, “In London, I went around all the major attractions, took pictures and went shopping with my bandmates. I also searched for places to visit in the US and went sightseeing with our members.”

Since their inception, the versatile group has delivered hits like Burn It, Wannabe and Ra Pam Pam. About the evolution of their music style, Y tells us that a surge of positive messages is the biggest highlight. “Our songs have become more hopeful,” he adds. For their new album, Jangjun and Tag participated in writing and producing. What was the experience like? “There were surprisingly no challenges during the process,” shares Tag, who says he found it quite enjoyable. Ask them what genre or concept they would like to try their hand at, and Jibeom says, “We have never tried oriental concepts before, so we would love to try it someday.”

The recent comeback, after a group member’s mandatory military enlistment and another’s health issues, has received much love from the audience across the world. Since their new song is inspired by the idea of replaying memorable periods of time, we ask which memory they would like to relive. Donghyun says, “I would replay my elementary school days because I want to feel the emotions that I could only feel back then once again.”

The Kpop stars express their gratitude for all the support from Goldenness (the name of their fandom), and share a special message for those in India: “Thank you so much Indian Goldenness for showing support from far away!! We don’t have specific plans yet, but we really want to visit India.”

As the mention of visiting India segues into the subject of Indian cinema, Seungmin couldn’t hold back his love for the “Bollywood culture”. A fan of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, he adds that he finds the idea of song-and-dance routines in Bollywood films super fun!

Author tweets @TheMissCurious

