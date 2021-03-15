IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially distanced awards ceremony
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Rap Performance award for Savage (with Beyonce) at the ceremony.(AFP)
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Rap Performance award for Savage (with Beyonce) at the ceremony.(AFP)
music

Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially distanced awards ceremony

Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion won the best new artist trophy at socially-distanced ceremony on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:42 AM IST

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in a ceremony aimed at putting the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed live music, in the past.

The 26 year-old singer from Texas, known for promoting women's empowerment and body positivity, also won for her rap performance of single Savage, featuring Beyonce.

Megan thanked God for "putting life into my body, for even being here today... It's been a hullava year, but we made it," she said.

British pop star Harry Styles, wearing a feather boa over a bare chest, and teen phenomenon Billie Eilish sporting her trademark green hair, kicked off the socially-distanced ceremony, playing in a room empty apart from a handful of other musicians.


Hosted by Trevor Noah, the hybrid ceremony of pre-recorded and live performances took place both indoors and outdoors in Downtown Los Angeles, but without the usual mass audience.

"We're hoping that this is all about what 2021 can be, full of joy, new beginnings and coming together. Never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come," Noah said.

Earlier on Sunday, BTS lost in the best pop duo or group performance against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their single Rain on Me.

The seven-member band from South Korea had been hoping to be the first K-Pop act to win a Grammy after a breakthrough year in the United States for the genre.

Also read: Grammy Awards 2021: From Taylor Swift to Beyonce, key nominees in the biggest categories

The top three races - album, record, and song of the year - are expected to be announced towards the end of the three and 1/2 hour telecast.

British pop singer Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia) and Taylor Swift (Folklore) are seen as the top contenders for album of the year.

Kanye West took the Grammy for his gospel album "Jesus is King," while Beyonce also won best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," which she shared with her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Eilish, who dominated last year's Grammys, won for her theme song to the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die. Eilish, 19, also has two other nods on Sunday for her ballad Everything I Wanted.

Beyonce, the most nominated female artist in Grammy history with 79 career nods, went into Sunday's ceremony with a leading nine nominations, mostly from music that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.

But she is not on the list of musicians booked for Sunday's three-hour show, which will also feature Swift, Latin star Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Miranda Lambert and Black country singer Mickey Guyton.

The winners are chosen by some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
grammy awards grammys 2021

Related Stories

BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V at the Grammys in 2020.
BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V at the Grammys in 2020.
music

When BTS' Jin interviewed V at Grammys because he couldn't give his speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Ahead of BTS' performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards, here's a look at the time Jin doubled up as a reporter for V when he couldn't deliver his message for the fandom.
READ FULL STORY
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
music

Grammys 2021 Time, Livestream: How to watch BTS, Harry Styles' performances

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • BTS, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more are set to perform at Grammys 2021. Here's how you can livestream the performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2021.
Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2021.
music

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Taylor Swift won the Best Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS shared a video of the moment they lost the Grammy award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
BTS shared a video of the moment they lost the Grammy award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
music

BTS reacts to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
music

Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beyonce accepts the award for best R&amp;B performance for Black Parade at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for Black Parade at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
music

Beyoncé sets new record for women at the Grammys with 28 wins

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Beyonce became the woman with the most Grammy wins of all time on Monday's Grammy Awards ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
music

Grammys 2021: From Billie Eilish to Kanye West, complete list of winners

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion have all emerged winners at this year's socially distanced ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.
music

Grammy Awards red carpet: Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • Grammy Awards 2021 red carpet: Music stars such as Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Thee Stallion and many others brought their fashion A-game to the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Rap Performance award for Savage (with Beyonce) at the ceremony.(AFP)
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Rap Performance award for Savage (with Beyonce) at the ceremony.(AFP)
music

Grammy Awards: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion won the best new artist trophy at socially-distanced ceremony on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V at the Grammys in 2020.
BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V at the Grammys in 2020.
music

When BTS' Jin interviewed V at Grammys because he couldn't give his speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Ahead of BTS' performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards, here's a look at the time Jin doubled up as a reporter for V when he couldn't deliver his message for the fandom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
music

Grammys 2021 Time, Livestream: How to watch BTS, Harry Styles' performances

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • BTS, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more are set to perform at Grammys 2021. Here's how you can livestream the performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine -- despite not releasing an album in the past year -- while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa both nabbed six nods for their records dropped during quarantine.(AFP)
Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine -- despite not releasing an album in the past year -- while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa both nabbed six nods for their records dropped during quarantine.(AFP)
music

Grammy Awards 2021: Key nominees in the biggest categories

AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • The biggest stars in the world of music will honoured on Sunday night's Grammy Awards. In fray are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and many others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poorvi Nathani ‘Jade’ performing at Lebua Scara Estate (Sourced photo)
Poorvi Nathani ‘Jade’ performing at Lebua Scara Estate (Sourced photo)
music

A musical garnish to delicacies

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Food and music make a deadly combo! Bonding over food and music has always co-existed and restaurants are pairing them to regain ground lost during the peak of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS set the stage on fire with their song Dynamite at Music On A Mission.
BTS set the stage on fire with their song Dynamite at Music On A Mission.
music

Video: BTS performs Dynamite at Music On A Mission with Jungkook on the drums

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • BTS brought the house down with their song Dynamite during the Music On A Mission virtual event ahead of their performance at the Grammys on March 14. Fans couldn't get over blue-hair Jungkook, who took his seat on the drums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has sung singles such as Nai Jaana and Laung Gawacha.
Singer Neha Bhasin has sung singles such as Nai Jaana and Laung Gawacha.
music

Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST
She started her career as a pop singer with the band Viva, which eventually split up, and thus began her stint in playback singing for Hindi films
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas talks about how Priyanka Chopra influence his album.
Nick Jonas talks about how Priyanka Chopra influence his album.
music

Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra referred to a song he originally titled Glow, as Sexual, to a point that he decided to change the title to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BLACKPINK member Rosé in her new music video On The Ground.
BLACKPINK member Rosé in her new music video On The Ground.
music

On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK's Rosé makes her solo debut with a stunning video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer has released the music video of her song On The Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP