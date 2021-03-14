IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Grammy Awards 2021: From Taylor Swift to Beyonce, key nominees in the biggest categories
Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine -- despite not releasing an album in the past year -- while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa both nabbed six nods for their records dropped during quarantine.(AFP)
Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine -- despite not releasing an album in the past year -- while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa both nabbed six nods for their records dropped during quarantine.(AFP)
music

Grammy Awards 2021: From Taylor Swift to Beyonce, key nominees in the biggest categories

  • The biggest stars in the world of music will honoured on Sunday night's Grammy Awards. In fray are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and many others.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:18 PM IST

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch with six each.

- Album of the Year -

Jhene Aiko, "Chilombo"

Black Pumas, "Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)"

Coldplay, "Everyday Life"

Jacob Collier, "Djesse Vol. 3"

Haim, "Women In Music Pt. III"

Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

Post Malone, "Hollywood's Bleeding"

Taylor Swift, "folklore"

- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -

Beyonce, "Black Parade"

Black Pumas, "Colors"

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone, "Circles"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, "Savage"

- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -

Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, "Black Parade"

Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, "The Box"

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, "Cardigan"

Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, "Circles"

Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, "Don't Start Now"

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Everything I Wanted"

H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, "I Can't Breathe"

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, "If The World Was Ending"

- Best New Artist -

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

- Best Music Video -

Beyonce, "Brown Skin Girl"

Future featuring Drake, "Life Is Good"

Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"

Harry Styles, "Adore You"

Woodkid, "Goliath"

- Best Rap Album -

D Smoke, "Black Habits"

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, "Alfredo"

Jay Electronica, "A Written Testimony"

Nas, "King's Disease"

Royce Da 5'9", "The Allegory"

- Best Rock Album -

Fontaines DC, "A Hero's Death"

Michael Kiwanuka, "Kiwanuka"

Grace Potter, "Daylight"

Sturgill Simpson, "Sound & Fury"

The Strokes, "The New Abnormal"

- Best Pop Vocal Album -

Justin Bieber, "Changes"

Lady Gaga, "Chromatica"

Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

Harry Styles, "Fine Line"

Taylor Swift, "folklore"

- Best Alternative Music Album -

Fiona Apple, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"

Beck, "Hyperspace"

Phoebe Bridgers, "Punisher"

Brittany Howard, "Jaime"

Tame Impala, "The Slow Rush"

- Best Global Music Album -

Antibalas, "Fu Chronicles"

Burna Boy, "Twice as Tall"

Bebel Gilberto, "Agora"

Anoushka Shankar, "Love Letters"

Tinariwen, "Amadjar"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
grammy awards taylor swift

Related Stories

Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
hollywood

Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
BTS set the stage on fire with their song Dynamite at Music On A Mission.
BTS set the stage on fire with their song Dynamite at Music On A Mission.
music

Video: BTS performs Dynamite at Music On A Mission with Jungkook on the drums

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • BTS brought the house down with their song Dynamite during the Music On A Mission virtual event ahead of their performance at the Grammys on March 14. Fans couldn't get over blue-hair Jungkook, who took his seat on the drums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2021.
Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2021.
music

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Taylor Swift won the Best Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS shared a video of the moment they lost the Grammy award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
BTS shared a video of the moment they lost the Grammy award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
music

BTS reacts to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
music

Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beyonce accepts the award for best R&amp;B performance for Black Parade at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for Black Parade at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
music

Beyoncé sets new record for women at the Grammys with 28 wins

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Beyonce became the woman with the most Grammy wins of all time on Monday's Grammy Awards ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
music

Grammys 2021: From Billie Eilish to Kanye West, complete list of winners

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion have all emerged winners at this year's socially distanced ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.
music

Grammy Awards red carpet: Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • Grammy Awards 2021 red carpet: Music stars such as Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Thee Stallion and many others brought their fashion A-game to the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Rap Performance award for Savage (with Beyonce) at the ceremony.(AFP)
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Rap Performance award for Savage (with Beyonce) at the ceremony.(AFP)
music

Grammy Awards: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion won the best new artist trophy at socially-distanced ceremony on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V at the Grammys in 2020.
BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V at the Grammys in 2020.
music

When BTS' Jin interviewed V at Grammys because he couldn't give his speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Ahead of BTS' performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards, here's a look at the time Jin doubled up as a reporter for V when he couldn't deliver his message for the fandom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
music

Grammys 2021 Time, Livestream: How to watch BTS, Harry Styles' performances

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • BTS, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more are set to perform at Grammys 2021. Here's how you can livestream the performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine -- despite not releasing an album in the past year -- while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa both nabbed six nods for their records dropped during quarantine.(AFP)
Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine -- despite not releasing an album in the past year -- while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa both nabbed six nods for their records dropped during quarantine.(AFP)
music

Grammy Awards 2021: Key nominees in the biggest categories

AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • The biggest stars in the world of music will honoured on Sunday night's Grammy Awards. In fray are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and many others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poorvi Nathani ‘Jade’ performing at Lebua Scara Estate (Sourced photo)
Poorvi Nathani ‘Jade’ performing at Lebua Scara Estate (Sourced photo)
music

A musical garnish to delicacies

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Food and music make a deadly combo! Bonding over food and music has always co-existed and restaurants are pairing them to regain ground lost during the peak of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS set the stage on fire with their song Dynamite at Music On A Mission.
BTS set the stage on fire with their song Dynamite at Music On A Mission.
music

Video: BTS performs Dynamite at Music On A Mission with Jungkook on the drums

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • BTS brought the house down with their song Dynamite during the Music On A Mission virtual event ahead of their performance at the Grammys on March 14. Fans couldn't get over blue-hair Jungkook, who took his seat on the drums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has sung singles such as Nai Jaana and Laung Gawacha.
Singer Neha Bhasin has sung singles such as Nai Jaana and Laung Gawacha.
music

Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST
She started her career as a pop singer with the band Viva, which eventually split up, and thus began her stint in playback singing for Hindi films
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas talks about how Priyanka Chopra influence his album.
Nick Jonas talks about how Priyanka Chopra influence his album.
music

Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra referred to a song he originally titled Glow, as Sexual, to a point that he decided to change the title to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BLACKPINK member Rosé in her new music video On The Ground.
BLACKPINK member Rosé in her new music video On The Ground.
music

On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK's Rosé makes her solo debut with a stunning video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer has released the music video of her song On The Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP