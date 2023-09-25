Halle Bailey pregnant with her first child? Singer drops ‘telltale’ signs

American actress and singer Halle Bailey has been dropping telltale signs of pregnancy throughout the week as she attends the Milan Fashion Week with her boyfriend, YouTuber DDG. American actress and singer Halle Bailey has been dropping telltale signs of pregnancy throughout the week as she attends the Milan Fashion Week with her boyfriend, YouTuber DDG.

The duo, 23 and 25 were seen leaving the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty in Milan, Italy on Sunday Night as Halle concealed her stomach with an oversized black striped jacket, which she teamed with a pair of loose ripped jeans.

She completed her look with silver heels, layered necklaces and black shades.

DDG complemented her look with an embellished shirt, black pants and black chunky boots.

The rumours of Halle being pregnant with her first child have been blown up with her wearing loose-fitting clothes to various events that she has attended in the past few months.

Earlier in the day, she attended the D&G Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 runway show where Halle adorned a bright yellow trench coat with silver heels.

A few weeks after the speculations began in August, her outfit at the MTV Video Music Awards had people raising their eyes as they believed she was trying to hide her body.

A source close to Halle fueled the rumours in a revelation to Page Six that “Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to.”

"Orange dress flow was an indicator she was trying to hide," added the source.

"She would keep her distance when someone got too close, and she gave out more handshakes than her [usual] enduring embraces," they continued.

Throughout the week with her attendance at events in Milan, Halle has been rocking with concealing yet fashionable outfits.