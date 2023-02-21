Harry Styles drinks out of shoe during Australia concert; fans call it disgusting: 'Why did we have to see this?'

Harry Styles, fresh-off his big Grammy win for Album of the Year, performed at his first concert in Australia in Perth on Monday. He took his fans for a surprise, when he drank out of his sneaker as per an Aussie tradition. (Also read: Twitter divided over Adele's reaction to Harry Styles beating Beyonce to win Album of the Year at Grammys 2023)

The singer took a sip from one of his shoes in his concert, then proceeded to fill it with liquid and then without hesitation drank all his shoe’s contents before putting it back on his foot, reported Page Six. The singer followed the tradition is popularised by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, and also commented, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions ever.” He also said that he felt like “a new person,” after doing it and will be discussing the moment with his therapist "at length."

The clip is being widely shared on Twitter, and has left fans shocked. "Why Harry why," asked a Twitter user. Another tweeted, "Why did I have to see this?" Another fan said, "I love how grossed out everyone is about this who isn’t from Australia (laughing emoticon) this is a standard drinking practice for us hahaha" A similar comment read, "That's literally an Australian tradition. You people need to chill out. Other artists have done it before as well." Meanwhile, a fan noted, "I actually love how he does these little things like this at these places to make his fans feel good and to show how comfortable he is and how fun he is. It’s the tradition of the place and his disgusted reaction was so funny we won"

Harry Styles performed at Australia shortly after his sweep at the Brit Awards last week, where he won in all the four award categories where he was nominated, including song of the year, best album, best artist and best pop/R&B act. He also won three awards at the Grammys, including album of the year. Harry's win in the category came as a surprise to many as most expected Beyoncé to win. The other nominees included Voyage by ABBA, 30 by Adele, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, Renaissance by Beyoncé, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J Blige, In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile, Music of the Spheres by Coldplay, Mr Morale and The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, and Special by Lizzo.

