Harsha Bhogle in awe of Shreya Ghoshal after Mumbai concert, says she is ‘worthy successor’ to Lata Mangeshkar. Watch
Shreya Ghoshal paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at the Letters to Lata Didi concert in Mumbai. Harsha Bhogle was all praise for her after attending it.
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle seemed in awe of singer Shreya Ghoshal after attending her Letters to Lata Didi concert in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He even took to social media to call her a worthy successor to music legend Lata Mangeshkar, a take many seemed to agree with.
Harsha Bhogle says Shreya Ghoshal is worthy successor of Lata Mangeshkar
Shreya performed a special tribute concert in honour of Lata called Letters to Lata Didi in Mumbai on Saturday. The 2-hour-30-minute concert was held at the Jio World Garden from 7 PM onwards. After attending the show, Harsha posted a video of Shreya singing Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha and wrote, “A privilege to be at @shreyaghoshal's concert last night and relive the magic of Lata Mangeshkar and remind us of what a big part of our life she was. Shreya is a worthy successor.”
Internet agrees with Harsha Bhogle, praises Shreya Ghoshal
Many seemed to agree with Harsha, with one X (formerly Twitter) user commenting, “When someone calls you a "worthy successor" to Lata Mangeshkar, you know you’ve reached the pinnacle of music. Watching @shreyaghoshal perform isn't just a concert; it’s a spiritual experience. She carries the torch of Indian melody with such grace and perfection. Truly the nightingale of our times!”
Another wrote, “Absolutely! She is not just a successor rather she is evolving the art. Wish I was there.” A fan even wrote, “07/03/2026 - is a historical night for the world. @shreyaghoshal paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Something we all manifested and that happened. Thank you Shreya Ghoshal for taking this step. We are blessed to have you. Thank you for making the bridge for us to feel these.”
Fans also posted videos of Shreya singing, sharing their favourite tunes. One X user wrote, “Watching Shreya Ghoshal sing 'Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil' is a soul-stirring experience. Her voice carries a pain that words can't describe. Pure magic, pure heartbreak.” One even commented, “Shreya Ghoshal singing Lata Mangeshkar songs is my favourite genre.” Numerous fans posted pictures and videos of themselves attending the concert.
Shreya Ghoshal on patriarchy in India
On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Shreya recently wondered why there weren’t enough female singers in top 50. “Fact is India thoda sa patriarchal hain. Aaj bhi (India is patriarchal, even today). Leave concerts, see number of songs on charts. Tell me how many songs are there which are sung by females,” she said, adding, “This was not how it was in our country. It is very ‘now’. This lopsidedness has come now.”
