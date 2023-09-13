Hiring: A Swiftie! USA Today posts job listing for Taylor Swift reporter

If you are a Swiftie, this might just be the perfect job opening for you. On Tuesday, US publication USA Today and the The USA Today Network’s newspaper The Tennessean posted a job listing for a Taylor Swift reporter. Many fans of the singers are calling it their dream job. (Also read: Taylor Swift now proclaimed honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, city renamed 'Swiftie Clara', here's why) Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards. She is among the most popular artistes this year.(AFP)

The listing

A post shared by the publication on Twitter read, “A new era in your career is coming... Ready for it? @USATODAY and @Tennessean are enchanted to announce we seek an experienced, video-forward reporter to cover @taylorswift13. Sound like the job of your wildest dreams? You could be the 1. Apply here.”

The job listing asks for an ‘experienced, video-forward journalist to capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift. ’

‘Quench the undeniable thirst for Taylor Swift’

It further read, “Swift's fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms. Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds. ”

As per AFP, it's rare for an outlet to dedicate a reporter to one personality, particularly if they aren't a senior government official or head of state.

Taylor in her billionaire era

Taylor Swift is indeed having the best of years. Her Eras Tour has raked in more than a billion dollars and is said to have significantly helped the US economy. She is currently on the international leg of the tour. Her album Midnight was also a big hit and on Wednesday, she won multiple awars, including Song of the Year at the VMAs (Video Music Awards).

Along with several new albums in recent years she has been re-recording her earlier work to resounding success. Her next release will be the re-recording of her 1989 album.

