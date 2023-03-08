Holi 2023 | Yo Yo Honey Singh: I miss playing ‘dirty and naughty’ Holi with my friends in Delhi

From playing “dirty and naughty” Holi during his younger days to now sticking to only dry colours, musician Yo Yo Honey Singh goes down memory lane and relives his memories of the festival of colours.

“I have loved Holi since childhood, when it used to be all wet and wild. We used to start at 7am and will go on till 6pm, and it’d be really filthy with grease, dark colours, eggs and water balloons. But now it’s mostly with gulaal, though I miss that fun a lot,” says Singh, for whom “eating gujiya and dahi bhalle” is the most exciting part about this day, though he confesses he has “never tried bhang”.

Asked if the celebrations changed ever since he became a part of Bolywood where Holi parties are quite famous, Singh says he still prefers celebrating the festival with his friends. “I’m very different that way. I’m been living in Delhi for many years now, and all my festivals — Diwali, Holi, Dusshera or Gurupurab — I’m very fond of celebrating them in my hometown (Delhi), with my friends rather than going to some flashy Bollywood parties,” he asserts.

As for plans this year, the singer-composer informs that he has lot of work to finish on his album Honey 3.0, “so I would be i my studio and working on Holi this time.” But otherwise, he is mostly performing on this festival.

“For almost 10 years now, I’ve been celebrating Holi and performing in Dubai. Wahan Holi ka mazaa hi kuch alag hai. It’s a very multiracial place, where people across caste, religion and cultures come together and play Holi. It’s very organised there in the sense that they hire water parks, where 10,000-15,000 people gather and play Holi while we perform,” shares the singer urging everyone to play a safe Holi.

“Tareeke se khelo. Saari duniya, ek ghar-parivaar hai, so don’t cross the line. Nashe se door raho, Holi ko maze mein enjoy karke, khushi se manao,” he continues, “Especially, make sure you don’t make women uncomfortable by any means. It’s a very ancient traditional culture, so maintain that sanctity.”

For Singh, this is also his birthday month as the singer turns 40 on March 15. While he has been celebrating both Holi and his birthday in Dubai for many years now, this time he had no such plan and happens to be in India for the festival. “But then, I got a show to perform, so despite my packed schedule, I’ll be flying to Dubai just for a day on my birthday,” ends Singh, wishing that “this year, I should stay happy, musical and rich”.