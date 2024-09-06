Honey Singh on his divorce with Shalini Talwar: I started getting better after the separation

No divorce after-effects

In the interview, Honey Singh talks about his widely discussed divorce. He said, “Mere ko nahi affect kiya kuch bhi. Jab mera separation hua, uske baad main theek hona shuru hua hu, uske baad meri dawaai kum hui hai (It didn’t affect me at all. After my separation, I started to get better; since then, I've reduced my medication) It was like I was seeing the world for the first time in seven years.”

He also shared that he and his former wife have signed an MoU that prohibits them from discussing each other in the media, which is why he avoided providing more details about their separation.

The singer also revisited a conversation he had with actor Sonakshi Sinha during the filming of the Desi Kalakar music video in Los Angeles. He said that he was going through a rough patch in his own marriage when he confided in her about it. She shared her views on what marriage really means, which made a lot of sense to him.

About their divorce

Back in November 2023, a Delhi court granted divorce to Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar after nearly 13 years of marriage. Principal judge family court Paramjit Singh allowed the second motion filed in the matter, putting an end to nearly two-and-a-half-year long litigation.

Honey got married to Shalini Talwar in January 2011 and in September 2022, after 11 years of marriage, a divorce petition was mutually moved in the family court under section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court accepted the petition granting them an interregnum period of six months.

In August 2021, Shalini had approached Delhi Tis Hazari Court and filed a case of domestic violence against the singer. She stated that she was living in fear as she had been subjected to mental, physical, emotional, sexual, and economic violence by Singh and his family.

Honey, a few days after the case was filed, wrote a post on social media, calling the allegations "odious", "false" and "malicious". The allegations were however withdrawn after the parties reached a settlement.