Honey Singh reveals it took 8 years for him to get drugs out of his body: ‘It caused me a lot of harm’

Rapper and singer Honey Singh has admitted that taking drugs was the biggest mistake of his career, which caused him a lot of harm. He disclosed that it took him almost eight years to completely rid his body of drugs. After being away from work, Honey returned in 2023 with the song Kalaastar.(Instagram)

Honey Singh looks back

During an interview with NDTV, Honey Singh looked back at the time when addiction took over his life, and the struggle he faced to get it out of his system.

"The Honey Singh 15-20 years back was also very intelligent and ambitious, but he did one big mistake which was to do drugs. And he got influenced by drugs. It caused me a lot of harm, and today I tell all my younger brothers and sisters that they should especially stay away from drugs because they damage you so much. Slowly, and you don't even realize it. Sukhe nashe maine 2014 mein chhod diye the (I quit drugs around 2014 when I was diagnosed and told that I was ill). But even then, it still took me 8 years to recover. It just wouldn't leave my system. And I never want anyone, not even an enemy, to go through what I went through," he told NDTV.

Honey also revealed that he was using drugs at the peak of his career, and during that period, he avoided meeting his parents because he didn’t want them to discover his addiction.

He said, “During my peak in 2012 to 2014 I had met my parents only 4-5 times because my mind was occupied by fame and money. I was touring the world and had forgotten them. I had also maintained my distance with them because I thought they would get to know about my addiction.”

About Honey’s battle with addiction

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was at the top of his career in 2012 when he began experiencing a downfall. After the success of his song, Desi Kalakaar, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had taken up substance abuse.

In 2017, Honey Singh broke down mid-tour. He quit music and substances, returned to Delhi and began recovery with a global team of doctors and therapists. "I was drowning in drugs and alcohol, smoking 12-15 joints and downing bottles. I abandoned my family, lost control. This one time, I got so high I bit a friend on his stomach eight times," he told Lallantop in the past.

What’s next for Honey Singh

After being away from work, Honey returned in 2023 with the song Kalaastar, a sequel to the song Desi Kalakaar with Sonakshi Sinha.

At the moment, the singer-rapper is preparing to take his music worldwide with the launch of the My Story World Tour, kicking off in Dubai on February 6, 2026. The opening show will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena. He also released 51 Glorious Days album recently.