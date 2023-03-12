Home / Entertainment / Music / Honey Singh ropes in cleaning staff to perform with him on stage, he too shows some hip hop moves. Watch

Published on Mar 12, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Singer Honey Singh recently performed alongside a cleaning staff on stage and the two were seen having a lot of fun. The cleaning staff had gone on stage to clear the confetti but Honey made him groove to his music.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Honey Singh is back and how. Ahead of the release of his new album Honey 3.0, the singer was performing at a concert in Jaipur recently and made sure every single being had a blast. As two people responsible for cleaning took the stage in between the performance to clear off the confetti, Honey made one of them forget the task and join him for some dancing. He put his hand around his shoulder and made him groove alongside him. The staff too, threw his broom and danced whole-heartedly, showing some hip hop moves as Honey Singh sang for him. Also read: Honey Singh holds girlfriend Tina Thadani's hand as they take over LA streets; see their mushy pics

A video from the show appeared online. It shows Honey performing in a brown T-shirt and denims. As cleaning staff go on stage to clear the confetti, Honey gets hold one of them and makes him groove alongside him. He too doesn't shy away and goes on to dance his heart out on stage.

Honey Singh is back on the music scene and is currently promoting his new album. He was on a long break after the release of his 2014 album Desi Kalakaar. He sang a few songs for some films but remained away from spotlight. He has now talked about his struggle with mental issues during the period.

Talking about his condition, he told Bollywood Hungama earlier this year, “Shah Rukh bhai ne kafi support kia, Akshay paji ke phone aate they. Main phone pe bhi baat nahi karta tha. 5 sal maine phone pe baat nahi ki kisi se, 3 saal maine television nahi dekha. Running information mujhe trigger karti thi (Shah Rukh also supported me a lot, Akshay used to call me. I didn't even use to talk to phone. I didn't talk on phone for 5 years, didn't watch TV for 3 years as running information used to trigger me).”

"Mere ko kaam se koi lena dena nahi hai, majdoor aadmi hu, dobara karlunga kujh bhi khada (I don't care about work, I am a labourer, I can build it all over again)," he added.

