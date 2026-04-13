‘Ab mujhe ache tarike se chale jana hai’: How Asha Bhosle embraced the idea of death in final years

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. One of the most acclaimed singers in Indian music history, Asha's passing prompted tributes, condolences, and memories from her colleagues, juniors, and industry friends. Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 after an eight-decade-long stellar career in music. (File Photo/ PTI)

Shamir Tandon pays tribute to Asha Bhosle As tributes continue to pour in from across the industry, music director Shamir Tandon has also reflected on the privilege of working with the legendary singer, whom he described as a mother figure in his life. In an interview with ANI, Tandon shared an emotional recollection of his journey with the legendary singer. The two first collaborated for the National Award-winning film, Page 3, in which Asha sang the popular song, Kitne Ajeeb Rishte.

He spoke about how Asha Bhosle once advised him to remain technology-forward— something she learned from her husband, the late composer RD Burman.

How Asha Bhosle embraced death in final years Shamir Tandon poignantly touched upon how Asha told her she was ready for death as they collaborated on what was one of her final songs. “One of her last songs in Hindi has been done by me, which is written by my dear friend Prasoon Joshi. Uske bol hain: Jaane do, jaane do, khud se milna hai, jaane do (Let me go, let me go, I want to meet myself, let me go).” The composer said the veteran singer related to the lyrics a lot. “Woh kehti thi ki ab bass bahut ho gaya, ab mujhe bahut ache tarike se chale jana hai. Khud se milna jana hai. (She used to say that she now wishes to go away peacefully and find herself again,” he added.

Asha Bhosle dies Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over a career spanning eight decades, she recorded over 11000 songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. She was honoured as the most recorded artist in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and also won two National Film Awards for Best Playback Singer.

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

(With agencies inputs)