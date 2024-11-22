How to buy tickets for Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert? These cardholders may have an edge in pre-sales

Diljit Dosanjh finally announced the date for his show in Mumbai a few days ago. The singer had belatedly added the Mumbai show to his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour after the city was initially absent from the list of cities. As his fans in the Maximum City (and nearby) rejoice, the sale of tickets for the show goes live on Friday (November 22). (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh announces details of Mumbai show in Dil-Luminati India Tour: ‘Lao ji finally ho gaya add’) Diljit Dosanjh on stage at his Jaipur concert(Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert venue and date

Diljit Dosanjh brought his Dil-Luminati Tour to India after successful legs in Europe and North America last month. He began with back-to-back sold-out shows in Delhi before moving to Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The singer will perform in Mumbai on December 19. It will be the penultimate show in India before he wraps up the India leg of the tour right before New Year in Guwahati. The organisers have not yet announced the venue for the Mumbai concert.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert tickets

While the concert venue may not have been announced, the tickets are going live at 5 pm on Friday, November 22. ZomatoLive, the official promoter of the tour, will open bookings for the general public in the evening. The ticket prices have also not been announced so far, but the concert's page on the platform mentions four categories - silver, gold, lounge, and a fan pit (called the HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit for sponsorship reasons). Tickets for Diljit's other shows from the Dil-Luminati India Tour have sold between ₹3500-15000 depending on the city and ticket class. Similar prices are expected in Mumbai.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert ticket pre-sales

However, before the tickets go live for the general public on Friday evening, there is a three-hour pre-sale window from 2 to 5 p.m. This window is for HSBC cardholders, enabling them to grab tickets before they sell out. Going by the pattern of sales so far, most tickets are expected to be sold out within minutes of the sale going live. Hence, the pre-sale is a good opportunity to grab good seats.

All about Dil-Luminati Tour

After touring across the US, Canada, and Europe, Diljit has brought Dil-Luminati Tour to India. The India leg kicked off in Delhi on October 26. He also performed in Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, and is slated to perform in Lucknow on Friday. Diljit will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29.