'I’m a little nervous': Diddy admits anxiety as sex-trafficking trial begins in Manhattan federal court

ByBhavika Rathore
May 05, 2025 11:10 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs expresses nervousness during jury questioning as high-profile trial commences.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, dressed in business attire and visibly anxious as jury selection began for his sex-trafficking trial. The 55-year-old music mogul swapped his jail uniform for a blue sweater layered over a white button-down shirt, taking his place at the defence table as the high-profile proceedings got underway.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced jury selection in his sex-trafficking trial, appearing anxious in court. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced jury selection in his sex-trafficking trial, appearing anxious in court. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy admits feeling nervous in court amid jury selection

Diddy requested Judge Arun Subramanian for a two-minute bathroom break following juror questioning for approximately 90 minutes in his case. He admitted to the judge, “I’m sorry your honour, I’m a little nervous today,” as reported by The New York Post. Twelve New Yorkers are appointed to be the judges of whether the music mogul is guilty of all charges against him.

Jury selection began with a panel of 50 prospective jurors, who were being questioned based on surveys they completed last week. As part of the screening, they’re expected to be asked about their opinions on the hip-hop industry and attitudes toward individuals with multiple sexual partners—key topics likely to shape the trial of Diddy.

What to expect from Diddy’s trial in the coming days?

Following the jury selection process, which Judge Subramaniam hopes to finish in three days, twelve jury members and six alternates will be selected, with the opening statement set to begin on Monday, May 12. Sources close to the case revealed to The Post, the selected jury will hear the case from those mentioned in the case, such as Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, former and current employees, and sex workers who participated in the alleged ‘Freak-offs’.

Jurors in Diddy’s trial will be shown explicit “Freak-Off” video footage and presented with a large collection of evidence uncovered during federal raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes. Among the items seized were over 1,000 bottles of personal lubricant and baby oil. In addition, they will also survey the infamous tape from 2016 where the music mogul physically abused Ventura in a hotel lobby.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
