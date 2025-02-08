India's best-selling album sold 5.5 crore copies, how an 'accidental singer' beat Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam

Indian music saw a boom in sales, both with film music and the newly-started Indipop in the 1990s. With a proliferation of record labels, albums routinely began to cross a million units in sales, and occasionally, one album even crossed 10 million, a mark earlier considered unattainable. But the boom lasted all of 15 years, when streaming platforms killed physical sales and changed the parameters of musical success. But that time period was enough for an 'accidental singer' to set a sales record that is unlikely to ever be broken. He sold 55 million copies of a cult album that remains India's best-selling for close to two decades. Minissha Lamba appeared in the music video of Tera Surroor.

India's best-selling album of all time

Through the 90s, Nadeem-Shravan's soundtrack for Aashiqui and Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra.. were the highest-selling Indian albums, with 15 million (1.5 crore) sales for each title. They tied with Nazia Hassan and Zoheb Hassan's Young Tarang for the highest-selling South Asian album ever. The record, however, was obliterated by composer Himesh Reshammiya's debut album as a singer - Aap Ka Surroor. Koimoi reported that the album sold 55 million (5.5 crore) copies worldwide, rivalling some of the highest-selling albums worldwide. In fact, the figure is just 15 million less than Thriller, Michael Jackson's era-defining album. Aap Ka Surroor's reported sales are even more than those of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon (45 million), Adele's 21 (31 million), and The Beatles' 1 (31 million).

The accidental singer who beat legends

Reshammiya said that he was doing well as a composer and had no plans to turn singer, but the right song came along, which propelled him. The success of the songs eventually led to him becoming a sensation. Even during the height of Indipop in the 90s, no private album sold more than 8 million copies. This includes Sonu Nigam's Deewana and Alisha Chinai's Made in India. Even the likes of AR Rahman and Diljit Dosanjh - who enjoy global popularity - do not have any album in the 10+ million category, let alone anywhere close to 55 million. (Also read: Himesh Reshammiya drops Surroor 2021 title track, fan says ‘free vaccine everyone was talking about is here’)

The craze of Aap Ka Surroor

Himesh Reshammiya started his journey as a composer with a single track in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) before getting his first full album as a composer with Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. In 2005, he turned playback singer for his albums, starting with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, one of the year's highest-selling albums. He found further success as a singer with songs in the soundtracks of Aksar, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Phir Hera Pheri, and Dil Diya Hai. This encouraged him to launch his own album. And thus, Aap Ka Surroor was born. Launched in January 2006, the album included 11 original tracks and 7 remixes. Tera Surroor, Naam Hai Tera, Samjho Na, Tu Yaad Na Aaye, Wada Tainu, and I Love You Sayyoni were chartbusters. All songs were sung and composed by Himesh, and the lyrics were by Sameer. DJ Akbar Sami handled the remixes.

Aap Ka Surroor also marked Deepika Padukone's screen debut.

The music videos were also huge hits, with Deepika Padukone making her screen debut in the video for the song Naam Hai Tera. The success of the album led to a film with the same title. The film Aap Kaa Surroor marked Himesh's acting debut alongside Hansika Motwani and Malika Sherawat. A sequel, Teraa Surroor, was released in 2016.