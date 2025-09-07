Internet reacts as Arijit Singh's London show ends abruptly after stadium cuts power: ‘He kept asking for 20 mins more’

Singer Arijit Singh mesmerised his fans as he performed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday. Several videos and pictures of the singer on stage emerged on social media platforms. However, Arijit's performance was reportedly cut short after the authorities turned off the power due to curfew time. Arijit Singh performed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last week.

Arijit Singh mesmerises fans with his London performance

At the concert, Arijit sang a bunch of songs, including Saiyaara, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Rasiya, Ami Je Tomar and Sapphire, among others. Many fans said that he performed for over two hours. A person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This man is so insane & got gifted... The command Arijit Singh has on music, wahhhh !!!!!”

A fan tweeted, "What a memorable night. The stadium had to close roads 1 mile around & all the bars in the area played Arijit songs last night.. Tottenham take over." A comment read, "Kudos to The King of Asia #Arijitsingh. He is singing every song so perfectly."

Internet reacts as Arijit's show cut abruptly

A person shared a video of Arijit singing the Brahmastra song Deva Deva when the sound was cut off. The crowd was heard shouting as fireworks went off. The words on the video read, "Arijit Singh kept asking them for 20 more minutes...but at 10.30 pm sharp, Tottenham stadium pulled the plug." The caption read, "No goodbye, no last note. Just silence at 10:30 pm."

Another fan shared a video on X that showed a dark stage with no music, as almost all the stadium lights were turned off. The crowd was seen walking out of the venue. "London stadium allegedly cut power at Arijit Singh's show without letting him say goodbye or finish the song due to curfew time of 10:30 pm," read the caption.

Internet defends organisers

Reacting to this, a person commented, "Wish India took curfew times this seriously too." A fan said, "Noise Pollution is taken seriously in the UK, which includes people reporting any violation past the curfew time. Arijit also came late to the venue, one of the reasons for the delayed end." “Rules are rules. I wish this had happened in India, too,” a comment read

A few fans were left heartbroken. A person said, "Arijit Singh concert in London. Power cut due to a curfew? The show must go on! Fans are heartbroken. What a story!"

"They shut him off at 10:30 pm because that was the agreed-upon time to end the show, and he was in the middle of a song at that time," tweeted another X user.

Arijit sang at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 5. This concert is historic as Arijit is the first Indian artist to headline a stadium in the UK.