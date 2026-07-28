‘Karma never forgives’: Isha Rikhi's mother after daughter says she's ‘afraid’ of husband Badshah's ‘power’

There seems to be trouble brewing in rapper Badshah’s marriage if his wife, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, and mother-in-law, Poonam Rikhi’s, social media posts are anything to go by. After her daughter wrote that she was ‘scared’ and ‘overwhelmed’ by Badshah’s power and influence, Poonam posted notes about how karma spares nobody. (Also Read: Isha Rikhi sees outpouring of support from Karan Aujla's wife, T-Series VP, Jasmin Bhasin after post on Badshah)

Isha Rikhi’s mother posts about karma

Poonam Rikhi posted about Karma after daughter Ishak Rikhi's post on Badshah.

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On her Instagram Stories, Poonam shared two notes about karma written in Hindi. One of them had a picture of a woman praying to Lord Shiva with the text, “Karma comes back around. If you make life difficult for someone, God will make your death difficult.” She did not tag anyone in the post.

She also wrote a longer note titled ‘karma’ that read, “Karma never forgives; if you have made someone cry, tears are inevitable for you too. There is no judge greater than Karma; the ledger of Karma never lies. When the time comes, Karma delivers justice without bias. God might forgive you, but your Karma will never forgive you.”

Poonam Rikhi's posts about karma.

Isha Rikhi’s posts on Badshah

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, Isha posted pictures and videos with Badshah, including from their wedding and moments when she seemed to be breaking down. “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” she wrote, posting the Reel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, Isha posted pictures and videos with Badshah, including from their wedding and moments when she seemed to be breaking down. “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” she wrote, posting the Reel. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, she posted a note on Instagram that read, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do.”

“Silence was never acceptance. it was survival,” she further wrote, adding, “Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.” Isha has since received support from numerous people in the film and music industry.

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Rapper Karan Aujla's wife, Palak, T-Series Vice President Pooja Singh Gujral, actor Jasmin Bhasin, and several others left supportive comments for Isha. Actor Shruti Sodhi even wrote, “As a witness to everything you have been and are still going through, I and the others close to you have seen you deal with it all with integrity, sincerity and truthfulness. Continue being strong @isharikhi. Standing by you, standing by the truth.”

It is unknown when Badshah married Isha. Their relationship was first made public when Poonam posted pictures and videos of their wedding on her Instagram in May. In June, things seemed fine between the couple when the rapper posted pictures without revealing her face and writing, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.” Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih from 2012 to 2020. Their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, was born in 2017.