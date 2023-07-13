Home / Entertainment / Music / Israeli artiste Eliezer Cohen Botzer: Lucky Ali’s personality is what Virtuality represents

Israeli artiste Eliezer Cohen Botzer: Lucky Ali’s personality is what Virtuality represents

BySyeda Eba Fatima
Jul 13, 2023

Israeli artiste Eliezer Cohen Botzer shares how fame does not touch Ali and how he is always grounded.

Israeli artiste Eliezer Cohen Botzer, who recently worked with musician Lucky Ali for the song Virtuality -- their third collaboration -- describes working with the latter as a wonderful experience. “When we planned this project, we got in touch with Ali and asked him to be a part of it. The reason was very simple. Ali’s personality is exactly what the song represents - authentic connection to the reality,” says Botzer.

Elizer Cohen Botzer and Lucky Ali collaborated for their third song.
The track, created under The Eli Ali Project, sheds light on the importance of being offline, and the need to check one’s addiction to the digital world. “No matter how much involved you are in the outside world, deep down you always want to go back to your true self, be connected to the people who matter and live a real life. Ali is like that. Despite being a legendary musician, fame does not touch him. He lives the truth of nature and is always very grounded. And being an artiste myself, it was a privilege to learn all this from him,” he adds.

Botzer recalls the first time the Sayyah and Safarnama singer invited him to his farm and how a new journey began thereon. “When Ali invited me to his farm for the first time, I came along with my team of musicians and the producer. We had an idea of collaboration in mind, but back then we were not aware about the kind of journey we are going to take with Ali and how fulfilling it would be,” shares Botzer, who has previously collaborated with Ali on the songs On My Way and Amaraya.

The 42-year-old adds that while working together on Virtuality, which is also Ali’s first English song, the duo’s aim was to discover new things. He says, “Our thought was always about discovering new things and creating new music. There was never a question of ‘what’s the next hit’. Instead, it was all about where is this journey of making the album taking us. We started with one song and went to create good music after the other. Our purpose was very simple - to re-establish human connection and talk of its importance”.

