It's Tony Montana! BTS' Suga & Jimin's epic collaboration sets the stage on fire: Watch

ByVedanth Shinde
Aug 05, 2023 06:22 PM IST

BTS Suga and Jimin's iconic collaboration at Agust D's solo concert rocked the stage, leaving fans thrilled for the upcoming D-Day concert in Seoul.

After months of waiting for the trending leap that was taken by Tony Montana across all of social media, The BTS army finally got what they had long awaited. Clearly, there is no suspense any more! BTS Suga and Jimin finally performed the song the fans have constantly kept their hopes up for at Agust D's solo concert.

BTS Suga & Jimin's electrifying Tony Montana performance delights fans!(Pinterest)
The duo truly rocked the stage, and it was an iconic moment for the army to witness.

The singer ensured not a single fan would spot him as he made his way through the venue and shocked the fans as he took the stage. 'Tony Montana' is from Suga's 'Agust D' album and fans were even more delighted to witness a song that took them back to the fandom's roots.

The army was left ecstatic as Suga aka Min Yoonmin's boys came over to make his last performance of the tour a historic one.

Most of the fans were hoping for Hyung to share the stage with his beloved Jimin, and the videos that went viral around the soundcheck where Tony Montana was being played and the stars made their wish come true.

Besides the collaborative single, Jimin also took the show to a whole new level by performing his debut solo single, Like Crazy’.

Meanwhile, after releasing the solo album and touring all across the globe, Suga is currently caught up with his final concert, D-Day, that is expected to take place at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena.

The star also participated in Angel Pt. 1 for the Fast X soundtrack. With a considerable amount of his time spent making music and giving fans what they want, all eyes are on the D-Day concert, as the stakes are high.

Saturday, August 05, 2023
