Jasleen Royal opens up about the Coldplay concert backlash: ‘Don’t want people to think she didn't deserve to be here'

In January, Jasleen Royal’s highly anticipated performance as the opening act for Coldplay at their Mumbai concerts sparked a wave of criticism from concert-goers. Social media users were also dismissive of her performance. Now, the singer has opened up about the criticism and the pressure that grew behind the scenes as she toured the country for the opening set in her new documentary video shared on her YouTube channel. (Also read: Vishal Dadlani calls out ‘basic-to-bad’ singer for ‘embarrassing performance’, internet speculates who it could be) Jasleen Royal admitted there was a lot of pressure ahead of the performance.

What Jasleen said

In the video, Jasleen was seen getting ready for her performance at the DY Patil Stadium on the first day of the tour. However, the performance did not go as planned, and social media erupted with massive backlash about the singer's performance. In the video, Jasleen took note of the criticism and addressed it with the entire team. She said, “Yaar, kal nahi hua tha. Kal problem kya hua tha? In-ears phat kyu rahe the mere? (It wasn’t fine yesterday. What was the problem yesterday? Why were my in-ears bursting?)".

‘I am still processing’

She went on to add, “After a certain point I can feel that it's time to go home. There's a lot of pressure. I'll die. I am still processing, there's a lot to process.” The second day went better, and the singer was seen addressing the audience from stage that she is thankful for the support.

Later in the video, when Jasleen was asked what she is most nervous about, she said, “I don't want people to think that she did not deserve to be here, or why is she here? We just want Coldplay! So, I am a self-taught musician and I know that I am not perfect. I keep learning and trying to better myself everyday. But I just want to put up a great show so that people have a great experience.”

During her opening act, Jasleen began with her song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and later joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, for a duet on We Pray, a track from the band's latest album, Moon Music. While some appreciated her performance, a wider section of the audience expressed disappointment, citing nervousness in her voice.