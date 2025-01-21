Vishal Dadlani calls out ‘basic-to-bad’ singer for ‘embarrassing performance’, internet speculates who it could be

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani recently shared a blunt critique of a singer's performance. On Monday, Vishal shared his thoughts on Instagram, criticizing a "basic-to-bad" singer who performed in front of a large audience. Vishal did not name the singer in question though. His post has since gone viral, sparking speculation on Reddit about whom he might be referring to. Vishal Dadlani slams a 'basic-to-bad' singer for 'embarrassing performance’.

Vishal's post crticising a ‘basic-to-bad’ singer

Without naming anyone, Vishal wrote, "I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have. I’ve just seen some clips, and my gosh… How embarrassing! For the country, the artiste, the public, as well as ‘the scene.’"

Reddit thinks Vishal is referring to Jasleen Royal

The post quickly gained attention, with Reddit users speculating that Vishal was referring to Jasleen Royal, who recently performed at Coldplay's Mumbai concert. One comment read, "Seems like he is referring to Jasleen Royal's performance during Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai." Another user wrote, "It's harsh, but I agree. Clips I've seen of Jasleen are quite embarrassing, to be honest." A third comment added, "I mean, come on, Shreya was in the crowd, and she would have been perfect for the performance—or even Sunidhi. Compared to Elyana, Jasleen seemed so nervous, and her voice was shaky and even broke while singing. It doesn't reflect well on the reputation either."

Jasleen Royal performed on Saturday night as the opening act for Coldplay's concert in Mumbai. She began with a soulful rendition of her song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and later joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, for a duet on We Pray, a track from the band's latest album, Moon Music. While many appreciated her performance, a section of the audience expressed disappointment, citing nervousness in her voice.

Vishal started his musical journey as the lead vocalist of the electronic rock band Pentagram, which gained immense popularity in India's independent music scene. He is best known for composing hit soundtracks for blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Befikre, and War, along with Shekhar Ravjiani. The playback singer and composer is currently judging the reality singing show, Indian Idol 5 along with Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.