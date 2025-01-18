Jessica Simpson's weight loss ‘unleashed’ her new personality before divorce: Report

Jessica Simpson credits her weight loss to “willpower,” but the drastic change “unleashed” her new personality before she called it quits with Eric Johnson. According to a Page Six report published Saturday, the 44-year-old's slimmer appearance gave her a newfound confidence. But this confidence caused a shake-up in her life as she “suddenly felt 21 again.” Jessica Simpson's weight loss 'unleashed' a whole new side of her ahead of her divorce (Instagram/ Jessica Simpson)

The Blonde Ambition star has been vocal about her struggles with body image and alcoholism. “In the past, she always had to kill herself in the gym and via starvation diets to get slim and stay that way,” a family source told the outlet, adding that when things began to change, she too changed.

“Now, with her weight loss sticking, she [Simpson] started to want to sow her wild oats in a way she never could,” the source continued. “She suddenly felt 21 again — except when she was 21 for real, she was a married TV star who had to behave,” the report added, referring to her marriage with Nick Lachey, whom she first met in 1998 when she was just 18.

While the I Wanna Love You Forever hitmaker began behaving differently, Johnson gave up, according to the source who said, “To be fair to Jess, Eric has accordingly checked out — he’s been so over it and her for a while now and so infidelity on his part is not out of the question.” “But it’s also not out of the question on her part either,” they added.

The report follows Simpson's recent statement, where she announced her separation from the former NFL player. “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she said, per People. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”