Did J-Hope become an assistant instructor in South Korean army? BTS agency responds

BTS rapper J-Hope, who is currently serving in the South Korean army, has reportedly added a new feather to his cap. As per a new report, J-Hope has been selected as the assistant instructor in the military. BTS agency BigHit Music has reacted to the news. (Also Read | J-Hope shares first pics in uniform after completing military training) BTS' J-Hope started his military training in April.

J-Hope gets a new responsibility

In its new report, Soompi cited a military official and said that the rapper was chosen for the role in the 36th Infantry Division recruit training centre. Soompi, quoting a source reported, “J-Hope will serve as an assistant instructor after passing a period of educational qualification evaluation.”

BigHit Music reacts

Soompi quoted BigHit Music as reacting, “Please understand that it is difficult to confirm.” Last week, J-Hope had shared his first post after completing military training. On Weverse, he posted his photos in military uniform. He wrote, "Everyone in the ARMY!!! I have completed it (training) well. The letters and support that you have all sent have been a great help, that's why I was able to work hard while receiving training!!!"

He also added, "I will continue to work hard and show you the good sides of me during the rest of my time when I'll be wearing the uniform! I love you!! (purple heart emoji)...cellphone is fascinating .... hahaha." Reacting to the post, RM commented, "You worked hard, J-Hope!!!"

J-Hope's military enlistment

On April 18, J-Hope became the second BTS member to enlist in the military after Jin. Similar to Jin, J-Hope is reported to serve as an assistant instructor until his discharge on October 17, 2024. Other members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

The group, which debuted in 2013, had announced a break from group activities in June 2022. BTS members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

