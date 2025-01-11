J-Hope responds to BTS ARMY asking when he will do a tour in India. Here's what he said

BTS member J-Hope has responded to a fan who asked when he will come to India for his tour. Taking to the online fan platform Weverse on Saturday morning, the BTS rapper replied to a few of his fan comments. This comes just a day after J-Hope announced that he will embark on his first solo tour next month. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope announces his first-ever solo tour, shares update about his new music album. Check details) J-Hope is a member of the Korean K-pop band BTS.(AP)

When will J-Hope come to India for a tour?

A fan posted a comment, "I'm so sad. I couldn't even work after this news. I don't think BTS will come to Brazil." Responding to the person, J-Hope wrote, “If I have a chance, I'll be there. Much love (green and yellow heart emojis).” A comment read, "J-Hope, what about India?" He said, “Checkmark emoji), love you guys (brown, white and green heart emojis).”

J-Hope responds to fan comments

A person shared an old photo of J-hope holding a Chilean national flag and smiling. The caption read, "Hobi! Please come to Chile. We need you here!!" He responded, “That's a good memory (hear eyes emoji).”

Another fan said, "It's since 2014 that BTS hasn't come to Canada. We need you. I can't afford to go out of the country. Please come to Canada someday! J-hope said, "Fsure (maple leaf emoji)." After his response, the person said, "OMG I'm shaking, crying and screaming internally right now! I love you all so much; thank you, Hobi."

About J-Hope's tour

J-Hope's Hope on the Stage tour will kick off on February 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. He'll perform three nights there before heading to Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Mexico City; San Antonio; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Manila, Philippines; Saitama, Japan; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; Macau; Taipei, Taiwan; and Osaka, Japan.

The announcement was shared on J-Hope's social media accounts as well as on Weverse. According to Weverse, details surrounding the North American tour will arrive later, “due to the large-scale wildfires in California and their resulting impact on the region," the statement read. “We kindly ask for your understanding,” it added.

More about J-Hope

In October last year, J-Hope completed his 18-month compulsory military service in South Korea, having been the second member of BTS to join the country’s army.

“I was able to finish (the military service) healthy and safely thanks to my fans. Thank you so much for waiting, and thank you for cheering me on," he had said in Korean at a press conference held at an army base in Wonju, South Korea.

In 2022, J-Hope became the first South Korean performer to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.