BTS' J-Hope announces his first-ever solo tour, shares update about his new music album. Check details

After months of speculation and mounting anticipation, BTS member J-Hope has officially confirmed his first-ever solo tour, along with the release of his highly awaited music album. The announcement is a treat for BTS Army. J-Hope announces his first ever solo tour.

On Friday, J-Hope took to Instagram to share the news of his first-ever solo tour. Set to begin at the end of February, the Hope on the Stage tour will cover major cities in Asia and North America as the BTS member embarks on a new chapter as a solo performer.

The tour kicks off with a three-night stay at Seoul’s massive KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, marking J-Hope’s first standalone concerts in his home country. He will also perform multiple nights at iconic venues such as New York’s Barclays Center and Chicago’s Allstate Arena. Following performances in Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, the singer will conclude his tour in Osaka on June 1.

J-Hope shares details about his new music album

In addition to this, J-Hope surprised his fans with the release date of his upcoming music album. He posted a video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the making of his new music video, titled Beginning of a New Dream, and captioned it: "New music on the way. 2025.03." Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. One fan wrote, "New album, Hobi! Let’s go!" Another commented, "We know it will be great! It’s always great!" A third wrote, "It’s going to be hard to top Jack in the Box. Excited for this project!"

His solo discography include tracks from his critically acclaimed 2022 solo album Jack in the Box, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, fan-favorite collaborations like On the Street with J. Cole and Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G.

Meanwhile, J-Hope was discharged from his mandatory military service in October last year after completing an 18-month commitment. In a recent Instagram post, he reflected on how 2025 will be an important year for him. He said, "Everyone must have felt their ‘range of joy, anger, and sorrow,’ but even if only for a moment, let’s try to console ourselves with a warm heart and say goodbye to the past year. I hope that everyone blooms fully and beautifully in the year 25! I can also feel fully intact that the year 25 will be a very important year for me amidst the flow of nature. And I'll show (you all) a lot of (various) things! In a way that’s a bit more mature and suits me well, I’m trying to approach this with a plan that will provide everyone satisfaction!"