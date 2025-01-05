BTS J-Hope talks about his rollercoaster of emotions in 2024, military service and life after that: 'I was at a loss'

BTS rapper J-Hope penned a long note for his fans as he welcomed the new year and bid goodbye to 2024. Taking to Weverse on Sunday, J-Hope spoke about his emotional journey last year, how he felt during military service and opened up on life after that. Taking to Instagram, J-Hope posted a bunch of photos. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope teases ‘good news soon’, reveals why he travelled to LA after military discharge) BTS member J-Hope spoke about his life.

J-Hope shares pics

In one of the pictures, J-Hope enjoyed the sunset. he was seen in uniform surrounded by other soldiers in another photo. The rapper also posted a picture of his pet dog Mickey. He also posted a bunch of selfies from different locations. A photo showed the BTS member inside a recording studio. He also cleaned up a swimming pool in another picture. He also shared pictures from different events. J-Hope captioned the post, "Adios 2024 (black heart emoji)."

J-Hope talks about his emotions in 2024

J-Hope wrote, "It's the year 25. How was the year 24 for all of you? To me, I believe the year 24 was a year where I had really a lot of mixed feelings and a year where I alternated between a lot of emotions. It was great since it was the bright year of my discharge (from the military), then I was at a loss on how to endure until October, then since that time finally approached, in reality, I felt great, then I felt anxious while being worried about my plans after the discharge, then once I discharged in reality, I swung between the joy that was all over the place, and I believe I ended the year by myself doing various things while being nervous and excited for the year 25."

J-Hope says 2025 is an 'important year' for him

"Everyone must have felt their ‘range of joy, anger, and sorrow’ but even if only for a moment, let's try to console ourselves with a warm heart and say goodbye (to the past year). I hope that everyone blooms fully and beautifully in the year 25! I can also feel fully intact that the year 25 will be a very important year for me amongst the flow of nature. And I'll show (you all) a lot of (various) things! In a way that it's a bit more mature and suits me well, I'm trying to approach with a plan that will provide everyone satisfaction!" he added.

"It's the same for me too, but in order (for us) to be together for all these many moments, the first and foremost is health, right? Year 25! I hope you're blessed with a lot of fortune and take care of your health well, and from the deep bottom of my heart, I fully support your first (foot)steps into the new year. Have strength, ARMY (purple and heart hands emojis). Love you, ARMY," concluded his note.

About J-Hope

J-Hope was discharged from his mandatory military service in October last year after completing an 18-month commitment. He was the second member of the seven-member group to conclude his military duty, following the eldest member, Jin, who completed his service in June last year. Since their debut in 2013, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have achieved remarkable success.