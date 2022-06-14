Jimin says BTS wants to be with ARMY for as long as possible: 'Will try to repay you by showing even better sides of us'

BTS member Jimin has dedicated a long letter to the ARMY, the group's fandom, saying that they want to be 'together with you guys for as long as it's possible'. The group clocked their ninth debut anniversary on Monday and Jimin took to Weverse and penned a note for the fans. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their debut as a group on June 13, 2013. In his note, Jimin also said that BTS 'will try to repay' fans by 'showing you all even better sides of us'. (Also Read | Wooga Squad: BTS' V, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy to unite for In the Soop spin-off; fans react)

In a long post on Weverse, Jimin wrote (as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_), "ARMY, you all, it's our 9-year anniversary. It's the day BTS was born and the precious day we first got to see you, however, it's really a relief that we got to see you on a precious day like this. There are a lot of things I want to say and there are a lot of feelings that I want to convey but as each and every year passes by, even though these are the same words... the more the years go by, the more the weight of simple phrases like 'thank you, I am sorry, I love you' become even heavier. But even then, there is nothing except these phrases that I can express through words."

He added, "Whenever we say that we are doing a performance, whenever we want to see you/we miss you, thank you for running towards us, and letting us see you. For always making you guys wait, that what we repay you guys seems smaller in comparison to the volume of your support, I'm sorry for that. Nevertheless, for you guys always stay next to us, I really love you. Even though it feels like time goes by really fast colourlessly, on looking back at the path that (well) came by, I think we went through really a lot of things and felt a lot of things together."

"What kind of memories are we going to make in future, what kind of things will happen, what kind of moments will make me cry and laugh; I am really looking forward to those (future moments). I'm telling you in the words that are not light (words that carry a lot of weight). We want to be together with you guys for as long as possible. In order to do that, we will try to repay you by showing you all even better sides of us. Thank you always from the bottom of my heart for always showing love to our music performances and loving us (BTS)," concluded his letter.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "His every word is full of love and affection we are really lucky to have an angel like him in our life love him so much." Another person said, "All his words are so full of love for us, he's always saying how much he loves and is grateful to us but we are the ones who are thankful because he exists. I love him so much, he's literally the sweetest angel to ever exist."

A fan also commented, "Jimin decided to come unexpectedly and give us a ton of love, as well as show his emotional experiences and thoughts so that we would all cry with a smile on our face and feel happy. I love him." BTS marked their ninth anniversary by holding a live of their recently released album Proof.

