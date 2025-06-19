Ju Haknyeon denies involvement with sex workers after THE BOYZ exit, apologises to fans in handwritten letter

Ju Haknyeon, a member of the K-pop group THE BOYZ, has broken his silence on the reports that claimed that he stepped down from the group and his agency, One Hundred Label, because of his involvement in a sex working scandal. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the star denied the reports and apologised to fans who have been ‘greatly shocked by the news’. (Also read: Ju Haknyeon exits THE BOYZ after controversial ‘meeting with Japanese porn star’) Ju Haknyeon has shared an open letter in response to the allegations against him,

Ju Haknyeon's letter

Ju Haknyeon posted a handwritten letter on Instagram Stories, which read as follows: “Hello. This is Ju Haknyeon. First, I apologise to the fans who must have been greatly shocked by the news about me, as well as everyone whom I gave cause for concern through this unsavoury matter.”

Ju Haknyeon via Instagram Stories.

‘It is completely false that I engaged in any illegal activity’

He went on to add, “In the wee hours of the morning of May 30, 2025, I did attend a private gathering with alcohol together with an acquaintance, and while it is true that I was at that gathering, it is completely false that I engaged in any illegal activity, such as the sex work that is being mentioned in news reports and rumors. I am deeply reflecting on my actions, and I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who has been shocked and disappointed.”

It all started when Korean media outlet News1, as cited by Koreaboo, stated that Ju Haknyeon was seen meeting former Japanese adult film actor Kirara Asuka at a bar in Roppongi, Tokyo, on May 29.

A day ago, an official statement agency confirmed that Ju Haknyeon will be leaving both THE BOYZ and the agency. The statement said, “Hello, this is One Hundred. We recently took action to suspend Ju Haknyeon’s activities as soon as we were informed that he was involved in a controversial incident in order to take time to thoroughly investigate and verify the facts.”

The Boyz will now be a 10-member group including Sangyeon (the leader), Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric.