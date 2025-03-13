Jubin Nautiyal receives grand welcome at Dehradun airport post IIFA win. Watch

Jubin returns home post IIFA win

Speaking with media at the airport, Jubin expressed his happiness over his win.

He said, "This award is not just mine but that of the entire Uttarakhand. I won an IIFA Award for the second time. Seeing this immense love and enthusiasm among everyone at the airport, homecoming feels good. I am happy that everyone is happy. It is a matter of pride. This is a big achievement..."

On Sunday, Jubin took home the Best Playback Singer (Male) Award for 'Dua' (Article 370) at the IIFA awards.

IIFA 2025 also honoured the legendary Rakesh Roshan with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award, a recognition for his significant contributions to the film industry over the years.

IIFA winners

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Picture - 'Laapataa Ladies'

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) - Kartik Aaryan ('Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3')

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) - Nitanshi Goel ('Laapataa Ladies')

Best Direction - Kiran Rao ('Laapataa Ladies')

Best Performance In A Negative Role - Raghav Juyal ('Kill')

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan ('Laapataa Ladies')

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) - Janki Bodiwala ('Shaitaan')

Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category - Biplab Goswami ('Laapataa Ladies')

Best Story (Adapted) - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey ('Merry Christmas')

Best Directorial Debut - Kunal Kemmu ('Madgaon Express')

Best Debut (Female) - Pratibha Ranta ('Laapataa Ladies')

Best Debut (Male) - Lakshya Lalwani ('Kill')

Best Music Director - Ram Sampath ('Laapataa Ladies')

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey ('Sajni' from 'Laapataa Ladies')

Best Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal ('Ami Je Tomar 3.0' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3')

Best Singer (Male) - Jubin Nautiyal ('Dua' from 'Article 370')

Best Sound Design - Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe ('Kill')

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai ('Laapataa Ladies')

Best Dialogue - Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar ('Article 370')

Best Editing - Jabeen Merchant ('Laapataa Ladies')

Best Cinematography - Rafey Mahmood ('Kill')

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar ('Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz')

Best Special Effects - Red Chillies VFX ('Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3')

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema - Rakesh Roshan

The IIFA Digital Awards, which took place on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, 'Panchayat 3', and 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, kicked off on March 9. The awards show also featured a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan as she paid tribute to her legendary grandfather, filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

