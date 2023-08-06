Jungkook hums RRR song Naatu Naatu during live session, BTS ARMY reacts: 'Can't believe he knows it'

BTS ARMY was in for a surprise when Jungkook hummed the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. The song has been originally picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. During a recent live session with his fans on Weverse, a fan asked Jungkook, "Did you watch RRR?" (Also Read | BTS’ Jungkook grooves to Naatu Naatu during live, says RRR 'in cutest way') Jungkook hummed RRR song Naatu Naatu during a live session.

Jungkook hums Naatu Naatu

In response, Jungkook started humming the Naatu Naatu. According to a few fans, Jungkook also said that he watched the movie. This is not the time that Jungkook has spoken about RRR or Naatu Naatu during his live session. A few months ago, he played Naatu Naatu and also grooved to it. Jungkook also spoke about the film. RRR created history after Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Fans react to Jungkook singing the song

Reacting to his latest singing of Naatu Naatu Indian BTS fans were left elated. A person wrote on Twitter, “That’s really a special feeling for Indian Armys when he mentions anything related to India." A fan said, "Jungkook talked about RRR and did the little sound effects of Naatu Naatu. I am gonna cry. I love this man so much." A comment read, "Watched RRR humming to Naatu Naatu." "Can't believe he knows the song...," a read a tweet.

Jungkook recently spoke about Indian cuisine

Indian fans were also surprised when last month speaking on his live session on Weverse, Jungkook spoke about loving chicken makhani and naan. A fan asked Jungkook, "Have you had Indian food?" He said, "Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you."

One of his fans said, “Ohh my Jungkookie! It's also my favourite.” Another commented, “I am so happy because he knows some Indian food." A Twitter user wrote, “Thank you so much Jungkookie we also love it."

Jungkook latest project

Currently, Jungkook has been promoting his solo single Seven, a track which also features rapper Latto. The video for Seven, described by his music label as an invigorating summer song, was also revealed on Friday and includes an appearance by actor Han So-hee.

