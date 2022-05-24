Justin Bieber to perform in Delhi on October 18: How to register, buy tickets, venue details and more

Ready for live music? Justin Bieber will perform in India on October 18, as part of his Justice world tour; it was announced on Tuesday. This will be Justin’s second concert in India, following his performance in Mumbai in May 2017, which was part of his Purpose world tour, and saw Alia Bhatt and many celebs in attendance. Read more: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire attended Justin Bieber's concert

Justin Bieber’s Delhi gig will be the first stadium show by an international singer in India, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Registrations for the show are now live. The concert is promoted by BookMyShow and Live Nation, with tickets set to go on sale at 12 p.m. IST on June 4 on BookMyShow. The pre-sale window will open on June 2. Reports say, BookMyShow is issuing around 43,000 tickets for Justin’s India visit, with tickets priced at ₹4,000/- onwards.

Justin’s Justice world tour will see more than 125 shows in over 40 countries around the world, between May 2022 and March 2023. More than 1.3 million tickets for Justin’s tour have reportedly been sold, so far. The tour was to kick off in 2020, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was moved to 2022.

Justin will start his world tour in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Next up is South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October. The 2022-leg of the tour will close in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Justin is scheduled to perform in the UK and Europe in early 2023. Additional concert dates were been announced for Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

Justin Bieber performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium during his Purpose world tour in 2017, his first concert in the country. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, Kanika Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Hegde, among many others attended the concert.

