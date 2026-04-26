Kailash Kher refuses to sing on demand at award show, schools host: ‘Sachin ko bologe ek chakka laga ke dikha?'

On April 25, Kailash attended the seventh edition of Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare, held at Taj Palace, Delhi. During the award show, when the host asked him to sing a few lines, Kailash appeared visibly displeased and responded, “Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line aa gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye (This is exactly what I want to change—this is something I deeply feel about. A singer and music should not be treated in a way where you just ask them to sing two lines and set the mood. That is very wrong. Please don’t make such request).”

It’s a common sight at public events, hosts casually asking singers to belt out a few lines to entertain the audience. But for acclaimed singer Kailash Kher , this practice 'undermines the dignity' of an artist. At a recent awards show, the singer firmly refused such a request, delivering a message about respecting musicians and their craft.

He added, "Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain (Would you ever ask Sachin Tendulkar to just hit a six for you on the spot? No one does that. Or would you ask a soldier to take a position and fire a shot just like that? Please don’t do this. Don’t turn artists into clowns. Don’t reduce an artist to mere entertainment. A true artist is a seeker; they belong to their inner self).”

His remarks got mixed reactions online. While some agreed with what the singer said, others criticised his remarks. One of the comments read, "If singing two lines can bring a smile on someone’s face, I think it’s alright." Another wrote, "He wouldn't have replied the same if it were a director, producer, a rich businessman (in whose weddings they sing), a star or any influential person who would've asked him to sing. He would have started singing instantly." While those who agreed appreciated his response and wrote, "Powerful reply." Another commented, "Finally, someone said it."