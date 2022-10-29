Home / Entertainment / Music / Kantara song plagiarism row: Court says Varaha Roopam can't be used in film 'without permission of...'

Kantara song plagiarism row: Court says Varaha Roopam can't be used in film 'without permission of...'

music
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:08 PM IST

A Kerala court has asked the Kantara team not to play Varaha Roopam without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge. The band earlier said that Varaha Roopam was plagiarised from their song Navarasam.

A Kerala court has asked the Kantara team to not play Varaha Roopam without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge.
A Kerala court has asked the Kantara team to not play Varaha Roopam without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, who sought legal action against the Kantara song Varaha Roopam, has shared an update on a court's decision. Recently, Thaikkudam Bridge had alleged that Varaha Roopam has been plagiarised from their song Navarasam. (Also Read | Kantara makers face plagiarism allegations, Thaikkudam Bridge seeks legal action)

Taking to Instagram, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a post. It read, "The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the Producer, Director, Music Composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan and others from playing the Song Varaha Roopam in the Film Kantara without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge. Suit for Injunction has been filed on behalf of Thaikkudam Bridge by Music Attorney, Satish Murthi, Advocate Supreme Court of India."

The post was shared with the caption, "Thank you for everyone’s continued support. #navarasam #thaikkudambridge #bethebridge." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Setting a historical precedent!" Another person wrote, "Don't ever steal someone's stuff." A comment read, "More Power to you guys!!"

Taking to Instagram, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a post.
Taking to Instagram, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a post.

Earlier this week, Thaikkudam Bridge on Instagram shared a long note, "From our and our partners standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

It further read, "From our standpoint the line between 'Inspired' and 'Plagiarized' is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team. We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right."

The song Varaha Roopam has been sung by Sai Vignesh and composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara released on September 30. The film has gathered massive responses from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kantara
kantara

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out