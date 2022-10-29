Kantara song plagiarism row: Court says Varaha Roopam can't be used in film 'without permission of...'

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, who sought legal action against the Kantara song Varaha Roopam, has shared an update on a court's decision. Recently, Thaikkudam Bridge had alleged that Varaha Roopam has been plagiarised from their song Navarasam. (Also Read | Kantara makers face plagiarism allegations, Thaikkudam Bridge seeks legal action)

Taking to Instagram, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a post. It read, "The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the Producer, Director, Music Composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan and others from playing the Song Varaha Roopam in the Film Kantara without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge. Suit for Injunction has been filed on behalf of Thaikkudam Bridge by Music Attorney, Satish Murthi, Advocate Supreme Court of India."

The post was shared with the caption, "Thank you for everyone’s continued support. #navarasam #thaikkudambridge #bethebridge." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Setting a historical precedent!" Another person wrote, "Don't ever steal someone's stuff." A comment read, "More Power to you guys!!"

Earlier this week, Thaikkudam Bridge on Instagram shared a long note, "From our and our partners standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

It further read, "From our standpoint the line between 'Inspired' and 'Plagiarized' is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team. We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right."

The song Varaha Roopam has been sung by Sai Vignesh and composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara released on September 30. The film has gathered massive responses from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

