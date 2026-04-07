Kanye West barred from entering UK over his past antisemitic remarks; Wireless festival cancelled

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement posted on his X account, "Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

Ye applied to travel to the UK via an Electronic Travel Authorisation on Monday, but it was blocked by officials. Meanwhile, the festival organisers cancelled the three-day outdoor event as a result of the travel ban and said those who had bought tickets would get refunds.

Britain has blocked American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , from travelling to the country to headline Wireless Festival in London in July. This decision comes in the wake of his past antisemitic comments, as per news agency AP.

Ye offered to meet Britain's Jewish community. He said his aim in coming to London was to do a show of change, "bringing unity, peace and love through music". In a statement before his travel authorisation was revoked, Ye said, “I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough — I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

In a statement, Wireless Festival said: "The Home Office has withdrawn Ye's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders."

It continued: "As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time.

"Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK."

Ye had earlier apologised to the Jewish community in Hebrew for his antisemitic rants. He shared a statement in Hebrew (as translated by Google), “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community … It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

(via inputs from AP)