Karan Aujla’s wife Palak backs singer amid cheating allegations, shares romantic pic with him
While Karan Aujla has not reacted to the cheating allegations, his wife Palak seemed to have addressed the rumours on Instagram.
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is making headlines, but this time it’s not for his music. The singer has been accused by a Canada-based artist of keeping his marriage a secret during their relationship and allegedly cheating on his wife. Amid the growing buzz, Karan’s wife Palak Aujla has shared a romantic post, throwing her support behind her husband.
Karan Aujla’s wife post amid cheating allegations
Karan, best known for songs such as Tauba Tauba and Softly, has been the topic of discussion on social media for the past two days. The buzz began after an artist, whose Instagram handle is @msgorimusic, claimed that she had been involved in an affair with him.
While Karan has not reacted to the allegations, his wife seemed to have addressed the rumours. Palak took to Instagram to post a picture to seemingly address the recent buzz surrounding the singer.
Palak took to Instagram Stories to share a romantic picture of her with Karan. She added the image to a highlight with “queen, two hearts and evil eye emoji”.
Palak shared a photo that shows the couple standing close together at what appears to be some sort of a function. In the image, she leans affectionately towards Karan, who looks back at her in a crisp white suit. The post, paired with one of his songs, came shortly after the allegations of infidelity surfaced.
Karan, born as Jaskaran Singh Aujla, got married to Palak in Mexico in 2023 after being in a relationship with her for over a decade.
What do we know about cheating allegations
On Tuesday, a screenshot of the Canada-based artist’s statement surfaced on Reddit. In it, she said that she was in a “private” relationship with the singer and wasn't aware of his marriage. She claimed that after the matter came to light, she was “silenced and publicly shamed,” stating that Karan’s team reached out to an Indian influencer to circulate false information to cover up the situation.
Her statement read, “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up."
She added, “Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major US media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out.”
Karan is known for hit Punjabi songs such as Winning Speech, For A Reason, P Pop Culture, I Really Do, Admiring You, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend, and Wavy.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.