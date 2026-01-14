Karan Aujla’s wife Palak backs singer amid cheating allegations, shares romantic pic with him

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is making headlines, but this time it’s not for his music. The singer has been accused by a Canada-based artist of keeping his marriage a secret during their relationship and allegedly cheating on his wife. Amid the growing buzz, Karan’s wife Palak Aujla has shared a romantic post, throwing her support behind her husband. Karan Aujla got married to Palak in Mexico in 2023.

Karan Aujla’s wife post amid cheating allegations Karan, best known for songs such as Tauba Tauba and Softly, has been the topic of discussion on social media for the past two days. The buzz began after an artist, whose Instagram handle is @msgorimusic, claimed that she had been involved in an affair with him.

While Karan has not reacted to the allegations, his wife seemed to have addressed the rumours. Palak took to Instagram to post a picture to seemingly address the recent buzz surrounding the singer.

Palak took to Instagram Stories to share a romantic picture of her with Karan. She added the image to a highlight with “queen, two hearts and evil eye emoji”.

Palak shared a photo that shows the couple standing close together at what appears to be some sort of a function. In the image, she leans affectionately towards Karan, who looks back at her in a crisp white suit. The post, paired with one of his songs, came shortly after the allegations of infidelity surfaced.