Katy Perry opens up about her meetup with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour after past feud: ‘I was so excited’

Katy Perry is still feeling the excitement from an unforgettable experience—seeing her longtime friend Taylor Swift perform live on her Eras Tour. In a recent interview, the 40-year-old singer shared her joy about attending the pop singer’s concert in Sydney last year, especially after their past feud. Katy Perry reflected on her excitement attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, calling Swift's fanbase an adorable community.(@katyperry/X, @taylorswift/Instagram)

Also Read: Katy Perry flaunts her weight loss but fans worry about her health: ‘Everyone’s whispering she's taking Ozempic but…'

Katy Perry was ‘excited’ about Swift’s concert

According to a TikTok video, in a candid talk with the UK radio station, Capitol, she revealed, “I actually went and did a show in Australia very quickly and I had one day off before the show and I was like, ‘Hey girl, I'm gonna come to the show,” as reported by People magazine.

She added, “And [Swift] was so excited and I was so excited,” as Perry upheld a picture of her embracing the Lover singer during their meeting at the concert in February 2024.

After the concert, Perry also shared a series of photos and videos from the concert which also included a picture with Swift backstage. She captioned Instagram post, “Got to see an old friend shine tonight.” It also included clips of Swift performing You Belong With Me and Bad Blood which Perry was lip-syncing along with her.

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet drops huge hints about the ‘smelliest’ actor he has worked with

Perry calls Swift’s fans ‘an adorable community’

Perry labelled Swift’s fanbase as “ an adorable sweet community” and she recalled exchanging the iconic Eras Tour bracelets with many at the concert. She said, “People gave me bracelets and I think Rita [Ora] gave me a bracelet. I loved it. It's just like a community, it's an adorable sweet community.” Talking about Swift, the Roar singer said, “I got to see her and we got to catch up and I love her so much."

In 2020, Perry shared that she and Swift had a “super friendly” bond with each other after they cleared out their differences. In an interview with Howard Stern Show, she said, “What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls. I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other.”

Perry also appeared in the music video for Swift’s song, You Need To Calm Down where the former appeared in matching hamburger and french fries costumes.